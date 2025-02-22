Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh on 3:19 400 Medley Relay: “That was definitely one of our big season goals”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Tonight at the ACC Championships, the Virginia women completely demolished their own NCAA, US Open, and American records in the 400 medley relay, becoming the first quartet to not only dip under the 3:21 mark but also the 3:20 mark, finishing in 3:19.58. For her part, Alex Walsh split 57.05 on the breaststroke leg after winning another ACC title  in the 200 fly (1:50.43) earlier in the session.

0
