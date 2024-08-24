US Comes Out on Top While Japan Adds 3 Golds to Take 2nd on Final Junior Pan Pacs Medal Table

2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The final day of racing at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships saw the United States add another five golds to their hardware collection, cementing their position on top of the medal table as competition came to a close.

In what quickly became a race for second, Japan managed to clinch the runner-up spot behind the Americans. After being neck-and-neck with Australia and Canada for much of the meet, Japan added three more gold medals to its collection on Saturday to pull ahead of the other nations.

Turning in critical performances for Japan in securing their spot on the final medal table were Kotomi Kato and Shin Ohashi, who won the girls and boys 200 breaststroke to give Japan a sweep in the event.

Kazushi Imafuku also turned in a massive performance for his country, winning the 1500 freestyle in a thrilling finish that saw him narrowly beat out American Luke Ellis to claim the gold and shatter the meet record.

Japan came out of the competition with six gold medals and a total medal count of 21, having added seven on the last day, the most of any country besides the United States.

JUNIOR PAN PACIFICS FINAL MEDAL TABLE