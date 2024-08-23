2024 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 4 Live Recap

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Here were are: the final day of the 2024 Junior Pans Pacs in Canberra, Australia. This morning’s session will feature the 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 breast. There will also be early heats of the boys 1500 free and girls 800 free.

DAY 4 PRELIMS SCHEDULE

Girls 200 IM – Prelims

Boys 200 IM – Prelims

Girls 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Boys 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Girls 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

Boys 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

Boys 1500 Freestyle – Slow Heats

Girls 800 Freestyle – Slow Heats

Before we get into some light previewing of this morning’s prelims session, let’s take a look at how the team scores look through the first 3 days of the meet:

TEAM STANDINGS

USA – 341 Australia – 206 Japan – 198 Canada – 193 South Korea – 68 Singapore – 34 Argentina – 23 New Zealand – 19 Fiji – 6 Samoa – 4

As the scores show, the US is firmly in the lead, however, 2nd is still very much up for grabs today. Australia holds 2nd place currently, but the gap between them and Canada in 4th is only 13 points.

American 15-year-old Rylee Erisman will have one more chance to wow us, as she enters as the top seed in the girls 50 free. Erisman’s seed time of 24.62 comes in under the meet record of 24.74, which has stood since 2010. Erisman blew away the meet record in the 100 free a couple days ago, so we’ll see what she can do in the 50 today.

Japan has a strong duo in the boys 200 IM. Riki Abe is the top seed, coming into the meet with a 1:59.26. Teammate Asaki Nishikawa is the 2nd seed, entering with a 1:59.60. They are the only swimmers in the field seeded under 2:00. The meet record stands at 1:59.01, so that mark may be in play as well.

Girls 400 IM champion Lilla Bognar, an American 18-year-old, comes in as the top seed in the girls 200 IM this morning. She’ll have her work cut out for her, however, as her seed time of 2:12.33 is 1 of 3 seeds under 2:13.

American 15-year-old Luka Mijatovic, the winner of the boys 400 free last night, will be competing in his last race of the meet this morning. Mijatovic is swimming in the boys 1500 free, but he’s the 3rd-fastest US seed, so he’ll be racing in the early heats this morning. Mijatovic has dropped time in all of his events at this meet, so we’ll see what he can do this morning in the mile.

GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023)

Meet Record: 2:10.79 – Dagny Knutson, USA (2009)

All Comers Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

Meet Record: 1:59.01 – Maximus Williamson, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 1:54.98 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Meet Record: 24.74 – Yolane Kukla, AUS (2010)

All Comers Record: 23.78 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2018)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

Meet Record: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014)

All Comers Record: 21.19 – Ashley Callus, AUS (2009)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Gunes, TUR (2015)

Meet Record: 2:25.46 – Zoe Bartel, USA (2016)

All Comers Record: 2:20.04 – Rie Kaneto, JPN (2016)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:08.04 – Dong Zhihao, CHN (2017)

Meet Record: 2:08.03 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)

All Comers Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

BOYS 1500 FREESTYLE – EARLY HEATS

World Junior Record: 14:41.22 – Kuzey Tuncelli, TUR (2024)

Meet Record: 15:05.29 – Bobby Finke, USA (2016)

All Comers Record: 14:39.59 – Mack Horton, AUS (2016)

RESULTS:

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE – EARLY HEATS

World Junior Record: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

Meet Record: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith, USA (2012)

All Comers Record: 8:11.35 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

RESULTS: