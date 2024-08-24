Luka Mijatovic Clocks Fastest 1500 Free Ever for American 15-Year-Olds with 15:15.95 at JPP

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 1500 FREESTYLE – EARLY HEATS

World Junior Record: 14:41.22 – Kuzey Tuncelli, TUR (2024)

Meet Record: 15:05.29 – Bobby Finke, USA (2016)

All Comers Record: 14:39.59 – Mack Horton, AUS (2016)

RESULTS:

Luka Mijatovic (USA) – 15:15.95 Aiden Hammer (USA) – 15:40.60 Aiden Kirk (Canada) – 15:47.56 Lucas Fackerell (Australia) – 15:48.11 Ignacio Stambuk (Argentina) – 15:49.43 Russel Pang (Singapore) – 16:11.21 Wei Sheng Ian Leong (Singapore) – 16:25.70 Nicholas James Tan (Singapore) – 16:38.79 Jose Gramajo (Argentina) – 16:41.18

15-year-old Luka Mojatovic concluded his meet at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs fittingly, blowing away the field in the early heats of the boys 1500 free. Mitajovic will still have a chance at earning a medal in the event, pending the results of the fastest heat, which will take place during tonight’s finals session. Either way, the youngster’s performance this morning was historic.

Mijatovic, who swims for Pleasanton Seahawks in Pleasanton, CA, shredded his career best in the mile this morning, dropping 10.78 seconds. With the performance, Mijatovic becomes the fastest American 15-year-old in history in the event. That honor previously bel0nged to Evan Pinion, who swam a 15:17.09 at the 2010 Junior Pan Pacs.

US 15yo Boys 1500 Free Top 5:

Luka Mijatovic – 15:15.95 (2024) Evan Pinion – 15:17.09 (2010) Nathan Szobota – 15:18.13 (2023) Sean Grieshop – 15:29.87 (2014) Arthur Frayler – 15:30.63 (2009)

Additionally, Mijatovic is now #6 all-time amongst Americans in the 15-16 boys age group.

US 15-16 Boys 1500 Free Top 6:

Given the performance, it now seems plausible that Mijatovic may be the swimmer to take down Bobby Hackett‘s legendary National Age Group Record of 15;03.91, which has stood since 1976. Larsen Jensen is the only swimmer to have come within a second of that record, and he did so back in 2002. Hackett’s NAG in this event is the oldest NAG currently on the books.

Here is a summary of Mijatovic’s other performances at Junior Pan Pacs this week: