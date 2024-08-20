2024 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first session of the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs are about to start in Canberra, Australia. If you’re local, it’s Wednesday morning, and for those in the Americas, it’s Tuesday evening. This day 1 prelims session will be a fairly short one, featuring heats of the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 fly. There will also be timed finals of the boys 800 free and girls 1500 free today. There is only 1 heat of the girls mile, so that will be swum during finals. There are 2 heats of the boys 800 free, with the slower of the 2 taking place this morning at the end of the prelims session.

DAY 1 PRELIMS SCHEDULE

Girls 200 Freestyle – Prelims

Boys 200 Freestyle – Prelims

Girls 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Boys 100 Backstroke – Prelims

Girls 200 Butterfly – Prelims

Boys 200 Butterfly – Prelims

Boys 800 Freestyle – Slow Heat

If you need a refresher on how Junior Pan Pacs is run, each country is only able to see 2 of its swimmers advance to the ‘A’ final, which means that it won’t necessarily (or often) be the top 8 swimmers from prelims who make it into the ‘A’ final. There will be a ‘B’ final, where swimmers won’t be competing for a medal, but will get another chance to swim in finals. For example, the USA has 6 swimmers entered in the girls 200 free this morning. Only the top 2 Americans will be able to make it into the ‘A’ final.

Speaking of, it’s American Madi Mintenko who enters as the top seed in the girls 200 free this morning. She entered with a 1:58.07, which makes her the only girls under 1:59 in the field, however, she has her work cut out for her, as 6 other swimmers in the field are seeded under 2:00.

Not one, but two Americans come in seeded under the meet record in the girls 100 back this morning. Leah Shackley is the top seed, coming in with a 59.25, while fellow American Teagan O’Dell is the #2 seed with a 59.51. Both entrants are under the JPP Record of 59.59, which American Katharine Berkoff set back in 2018. That’s an event where the US girls will have to battle their teammates. There are 4 girls in the field seeded under 1:00 this morning, all 4 of whom are American, which means 2 of those girls are going to bumped out of medal contention by their teammates.

Canadian Aiden Norman comes in as the top seed by a sizeable margin in the boys 100 back. Norman enters with a 53.99, putting him at the top coming in by nearly a full second.

American 15-year-old Audrey Derivaux comes in seeded under the Junior Pan Pac Record in the girls 200 fly. Derivaux’s seed time of 2:07.70 comes in just under the meet record of 2:07.82, which Japan’s Airi Mitsui set back in 2022. Additionally, Derivaux is the top seed by nearly 3 seconds.

While the heat of the boys 800 free is the slower of the 2 this morning, there will be some great swimming in it. American Luka Mijatovic is the #3 seed in the event, but he’s also the #3 American seed, so he has to race in the slower heat this morning. His entry time of 7:57.94 is one of only 4 entries under 8:00 in the event.

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023)

Meet Record: 1:56.15 – Erin Gemmell, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 1:52.23 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2024)

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

Meet Record: 1:47.11 – Flynn Southam, AUS (2022)

All Comers Record: 1:43.86 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)

Meet Record: 59.59 – Katharine Berkoff , USA (2018)

, USA (2018) All Comers Record: 57.41 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 52.34 – Miron Lifincev, RUS (2024)

Meet Record: 53.27 – Daniel Diehl, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 52.38 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2019)

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:03.03 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)

Meet Record: 2:07.82 – Airi Mitsui, JPN (2022)

All Comers Record: 2:05.20 – Elizabeth Dekkers, AUS (2024)

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

Meet Record: 1:55.81 – Aaron Shackell, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 1:52.09 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

BOYS 800 FREESTYLE – SLOW HEAT