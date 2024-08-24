2024 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Here were are: the final session of the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs in Canberra, Australia. Tonight’s finals session has a lot on the docket. Here is the schedule for tonight.

DAY 4 FINALS SCHEDULE

Girls 200 IM – Finals

Boys 200 IM – Finals

Girls 50 Freestyle – Finals

Boys 50 Freestyle – Finals

Girls 200 Breaststroke – Finals

Boys 200 Breaststroke – Finals

Boys 1500 Freestyle – Timed Finals

Girls 800 Freestyle – Timed Finals

Girls 4×100 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Boys 4×100 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Before we get into some previewing of this evening’s prelims session, let’s take a look at how the team scores look through the first 3 days of the meet:

TEAM STANDINGS

USA – 341 Australia – 206 Japan – 198 Canada – 193 South Korea – 68 Singapore – 34 Argentina – 23 New Zealand – 19 Fiji – 6 Samoa – 4

As the scores show, the US is firmly in the lead, however, 2nd is still very much up for grabs today. Australia holds 2nd place currently, but the gap between them and Canada in 4th is only 13 points.

American Lilla Bognar will be looking to complete her sweep of the girls IMs tonight. The first race of the night will be the girls 200 IM, which will feature Bognar as the top seed after going 2:13.28 this morning.

15-year-old American Rylee Erisman led prelims of the girls 50 free this morning with a 24.99. Australian 18-year-old Milla Jansen was 25.00 this morning, setting up what should be another great race between she and Erisman tonight.

Australian 17-year-old Joshua Conias led prelims of the boys 50 free by a wide margin this morning, swimming a 22.69. Conias holds a career best of 22.35, setting himself up well for tonight’s final.

GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023)

Meet Record: 2:10.79 – Dagny Knutson, USA (2009)

All Comers Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)

RESULTS:

In a back-and-forth race. the USA started out the final session of the meet by going 1-2 in the girls 200 IM. Teagan O’Dell had built a lead through the backstroke leg of the race, then teammate Lilla Bognar moved into the lead on breaststroke. O’Dell managed to inch back ahead on freestyle, and ended up getting her hand on the wall 0.20 seconds ahead of Bognar. For O’Dell, the performance makes her the #10 American all-time in the 17-18 girls age group in the event, while Bognar is now #11.

Japan got off to a great start as well, going 3-4 in the event. Misuzu Nagaoka was excellent on the back half of the race, making a big move on breaststroke to pull close to O’Dell and Bognar, but she wasn’t quite able to completely close the gap on freestyle. Still, She picked up 3rd and a bronze medal, while her teammate, Shuna Sasaki, tied for 4th with Canada’s Jordan Greber. That was a great start for Japan as they attempt to move into 2nd in the team scoring.

BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

Meet Record: 1:59.01 – Maximus Williamson, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 1:54.98 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

RESULTS:

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Meet Record: 24.74 – Yolane Kukla, AUS (2010)

All Comers Record: 23.78 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2018)

RESULTS:

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

Meet Record: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014)

All Comers Record: 21.19 – Ashley Callus, AUS (2009)

RESULTS:

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Gunes, TUR (2015)

Meet Record: 2:25.46 – Zoe Bartel, USA (2016)

All Comers Record: 2:20.04 – Rie Kaneto, JPN (2016)

RESULTS:

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:08.04 – Dong Zhihao, CHN (2017)

Meet Record: 2:08.03 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)

All Comers Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)

RESULTS:

BOYS 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Junior Record: 14:41.22 – Kuzey Tuncelli, TUR (2024)

Meet Record: 15:05.29 – Bobby Finke, USA (2016)

All Comers Record: 14:39.59 – Mack Horton, AUS (2016)

RESULTS:

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Junior Record: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

Meet Record: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith, USA (2012)

All Comers Record: 8:11.35 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

RESULTS:

GIRLS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)

Meet Record: 4:02.14 – USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 3:54.36 – Australia (2018)

RESULTS:

BOYS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:33.19 – Russia (2019)

Meet Record: 3:36.65 – USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 3:29.94 – USA (2014)

RESULTS: