2024 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 21-24, 2024
- Canberra, Australia
- LCM (50 meters)
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- All Days Prelims Heat Sheet
- Prelims Recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Finals Recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3
Here were are: the final session of the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs in Canberra, Australia. Tonight’s finals session has a lot on the docket. Here is the schedule for tonight.
DAY 4 FINALS SCHEDULE
- Girls 200 IM – Finals
- Boys 200 IM – Finals
- Girls 50 Freestyle – Finals
- Boys 50 Freestyle – Finals
- Girls 200 Breaststroke – Finals
- Boys 200 Breaststroke – Finals
- Boys 1500 Freestyle – Timed Finals
- Girls 800 Freestyle – Timed Finals
- Girls 4×100 Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- Boys 4×100 Medley Relay – Timed Finals
Before we get into some previewing of this evening’s prelims session, let’s take a look at how the team scores look through the first 3 days of the meet:
TEAM STANDINGS
- USA – 341
- Australia – 206
- Japan – 198
- Canada – 193
- South Korea – 68
- Singapore – 34
- Argentina – 23
- New Zealand – 19
- Fiji – 6
- Samoa – 4
As the scores show, the US is firmly in the lead, however, 2nd is still very much up for grabs today. Australia holds 2nd place currently, but the gap between them and Canada in 4th is only 13 points.
American Lilla Bognar will be looking to complete her sweep of the girls IMs tonight. The first race of the night will be the girls 200 IM, which will feature Bognar as the top seed after going 2:13.28 this morning.
15-year-old American Rylee Erisman led prelims of the girls 50 free this morning with a 24.99. Australian 18-year-old Milla Jansen was 25.00 this morning, setting up what should be another great race between she and Erisman tonight.
Australian 17-year-old Joshua Conias led prelims of the boys 50 free by a wide margin this morning, swimming a 22.69. Conias holds a career best of 22.35, setting himself up well for tonight’s final.
GIRLS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Junior Record: 2:06.89 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023)
- Meet Record: 2:10.79 – Dagny Knutson, USA (2009)
- All Comers Record: 2:06.63 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)
RESULTS:
- Teagan O’Dell (USA) – 2:11.57
- Lilla Bognar (USA) – 2:11.77
- Misuzu Nagaoka (Japan) – 2:12.31
- Shuna Sasaki (Japan)/Jordan Greber (Canada) – 2:16.41 (TIE)
- –
- Kamila Blanchard (Canada) – 2:17.00
- Mikayla Tan (Singapore) – 2:19.96
- Amelie Smith (Australia) – 2:20.06
In a back-and-forth race. the USA started out the final session of the meet by going 1-2 in the girls 200 IM. Teagan O’Dell had built a lead through the backstroke leg of the race, then teammate Lilla Bognar moved into the lead on breaststroke. O’Dell managed to inch back ahead on freestyle, and ended up getting her hand on the wall 0.20 seconds ahead of Bognar. For O’Dell, the performance makes her the #10 American all-time in the 17-18 girls age group in the event, while Bognar is now #11.
Japan got off to a great start as well, going 3-4 in the event. Misuzu Nagaoka was excellent on the back half of the race, making a big move on breaststroke to pull close to O’Dell and Bognar, but she wasn’t quite able to completely close the gap on freestyle. Still, She picked up 3rd and a bronze medal, while her teammate, Shuna Sasaki, tied for 4th with Canada’s Jordan Greber. That was a great start for Japan as they attempt to move into 2nd in the team scoring.
BOYS 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)
- Meet Record: 1:59.01 – Maximus Williamson, USA (2022)
- All Comers Record: 1:54.98 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)
RESULTS:
GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
- Meet Record: 24.74 – Yolane Kukla, AUS (2010)
- All Comers Record: 23.78 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2018)
RESULTS:
BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)
- Meet Record: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014)
- All Comers Record: 21.19 – Ashley Callus, AUS (2009)
RESULTS:
GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Gunes, TUR (2015)
- Meet Record: 2:25.46 – Zoe Bartel, USA (2016)
- All Comers Record: 2:20.04 – Rie Kaneto, JPN (2016)
RESULTS:
BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Junior Record: 2:08.04 – Dong Zhihao, CHN (2017)
- Meet Record: 2:08.03 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)
- All Comers Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)
RESULTS:
BOYS 1500 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- World Junior Record: 14:41.22 – Kuzey Tuncelli, TUR (2024)
- Meet Record: 15:05.29 – Bobby Finke, USA (2016)
- All Comers Record: 14:39.59 – Mack Horton, AUS (2016)
RESULTS:
GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- Meet Record: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith, USA (2012)
- All Comers Record: 8:11.35 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
RESULTS:
GIRLS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- World Junior Record: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)
- Meet Record: 4:02.14 – USA (2022)
- All Comers Record: 3:54.36 – Australia (2018)
RESULTS:
BOYS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- World Junior Record: 3:33.19 – Russia (2019)
- Meet Record: 3:36.65 – USA (2022)
- All Comers Record: 3:29.94 – USA (2014)
RESULTS: