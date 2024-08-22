2024 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

How ya going?

Welcome to our coverage of the Day 3 Prelims of the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs. Perhaps a little startling is the fact that we are exactly halfway through the meet, as it is contested in a condensed four-day format. However, that means each and every session is jam-packed with excitement, and this morning (or evening or whatever time of day you are reading this) is no exception as we take on a diverse range of events.

DAY 3 PRELIMS SCHEDULE

Girl’s 400 Freestyle – Prelims

Boy’s 400 Freestyle – Prelims

Girl’s 100 Butterfly– Prelims

Boy’s 100 Butterfly– Prelims

Girl’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

Boy’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

Junior Pan Pacs is run a little differently than how the Olympics recently were held. In Paris, each nation was limited to two individual entrants, but this meeting allowed for more than two. However, only two from each nation can move on to the A-Final and two into the B-Final, meaning one could be the 5th fastest swimmer in prelims but miss out on a second swim, should the four in front of you be your compatriots. What this means is that competition for the Finals (there are no semifinals) will be very intense in the prelims, especially as there are only two circle-seeded heats.

We start with the Women’s 400 Free, which is a highly entertaining event, not only for the competitiveness of the field but its implications for the future. This event is an eerily similar microcosm of the 400 free in the Olympics, where the top seeds are American, Australian, and Canadian. The USA’s Madi Mintenko leads the field with her entry time of 4:07.53, but teammate Kayla Han is close behind at 4:08.21. Australia’s Amelia Weber also is entered under 4:10 as her 4:09.20 seed times rank her third. While Summer McIntosh would be young enough, should she have been eligible to compete, Canada still has a leg in this race, as Julia Strojnowska is the 4th seed.

Just .30 separates the top two entrants in the 400. Winner of the 400 IM last night, Asaki Nishikawa of Japan will look to remain the top seed into the final but will have to end off Day 1’s 200 free winner and American Luka Mijatovic. The two will first have to make the A-Final as each faces stiff competition from their own teammates. The USA Luke Ellis is just .08 behind Mijatovic but ranks just 3rd amongst Americans as Norvin Clontz sits .01 ahead. Clontz, in particular, will be looking to swim fast in the morning as he placed third in yesterday’s 400 IM prelims and missed the A-Final.

The intracountry competition ramps up even further in the women’s 100 fly as the USA holds the top three seeds and four of the top five. Leah Shackley, winner of the 100 back is the top seed and only entrant under 58 (57.98), but youngsters Charlotte Crush (16) and Audrey Derivaux (15) are both with a second. Korea’s Kim Doyeon is the 4th seed with an entry time of 59.06, and while she is her nation’s only entrant, she must still put up a strong performance so as to place within the top 8.

The men’s 100 fly is eerily similar with the USA holding three of the four top spots and a Korean holding the other. However, it’s Kim Yeoungbeom who holds the middle lane in the last heat as the Korean, who won the 100 free last night, is the top entrant with his 52.47. The USA’s Rowan Cox also joins Kim under 53, with an entry time of 52.80, and will look to hold off compatriots August Vetsch (53.12) and Campbell McKean (53.54)

The depth of the USA 200 back cadre at the senior level is well known, and it extends to the junior level as well. The top five entrants are all from the USA, meaning that at least one of them will miss both the A and B finals. Teagan O’Dell leads the pack with her 2:07.97 but is followed by Shackely (2:08.42), who will be pulling a tough double with the 100 fly. Also doing the same is Derivaux, who is the 4th seed in the backstroke (2:09.61), and Crush, who ranks 5th (2:09.71). Last night’s winner in the 400 IM, Lilla Bognar, is just ahead of the two in 3rd position with her entry time of 2:09.51. Canada’s Delia Lloyd is the first non-American on the list, entering as the 6th seed in 2:11.74.

The session ends with men’s 200 Back, where Canadian Aiden Norman holds down the top spot with his 1:57.75 entry time. Norman is a full second clear of the next fastest competitor, teammate Ethan Ekk, who is entered in 1:58.92. With only one other entrant under 2:00 and with just 19 entrants in the event, the pressure may be a little off for the USA’s Gavin Keogh (1:59.19), who is just one of two Americans in the event, with the other being the 10th seeded Sam Lorenz (2:04.80).

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 3:56.08– Summer McIntosh , CAN (2023)

, CAN (2023) Meet Record: 4:05.07 – Erin Gemmell, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 3:56.40 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2022)

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 3:44.31– Petar Mitsin, BUL (2023)

Meet Record: 3:48.36– Joshua Staples, AUS (2022)

All Comers Record: 3:40.54– Ian Thorpe, AUS (2002)

GIRLS 100 Butterfly – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 56.33– Mizuki Hirai, JPN (2024)

Meet Record: 58.38 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2018)

All Comers Record: 55.93– Emma McKeon, AUS (2021)

BOYS 100 Butterfly – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 50.62– Kristoff Milak, HUN (2017)

Meet Record: 51.98– Thomas Heilman, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 50.45– Matthew Temple, AUS (2021)

GIRLS 200 Backstroke– PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 2:03.35– Regan Smith, USA (2019)

Meet Record: 2:08.81– Isabelle Stadden, USA (2018)

All Comers Record: 2:03.14– Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

BOYS 200 Backstroke– PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:55.14– Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

Meet Record: 1:57.00 – Hidekazu Takehara, JPN (2022)

All Comers Record: 1:53.72 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2015)

