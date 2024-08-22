2024 Junior Pan Pacs: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Welcome to the day 2 finals session of the 2024 Junior Pan Pacs in Canberra, Australia. After tonight’s session concludes, we’ll be at the halfway point of the meet. Here’s a look at what’s on the schedule for tonight.

DAY 2 FINALS SCHEDULE

Girls 100 Freestyle – Finals

Boys 100 Freestyle – Finals

Girls 100 Breaststroke – Finals

Boys 100 Breaststroke – Finals

Girls 400 IM – Finals

Boys 400 IM – Finals

Girls 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

Boys 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

The evening will kick off with what looks to be a fantastic race in the girls 100 free between Australian 18-year-old Milla Jansen and American15-year-old Rylee Erisman. Coming into the meet seeded just 0.09 seconds apart, Jansen clocked the top time in this morning’s prelims with a 54.19, while Erisman was right behind in 54.29. They were the only swimmers in the field to go under 55 seconds this morning, so this race tonight looks like it will likely be between the two.

South Korea’s Kim Youngbeom had a phenomenal swim in prelims of the boys 100 free this morning, clocking a huge new career best of 48.65. He led the field by over a second, setting himself up very well for tonight.

Australian 15-year-old Sienna Toohey is another swimmer to keep a close eye on tonight. The youngster led prelims of the girls 100 breast this morning by over a second as well. She went 1:07.68, a personal best by a few hundredths of a second. That swim puts her in a league of her own within this field. If someone is going to challenge Toohey tonight, they’ll have to match her front half speed, which is much harder said than done.

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 52.70– Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

Meet Record: 54.13 – Erin Gemmell, USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 52.06 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2016)

BOYS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 46.86– David Popovici, ROU (2022)

Meet Record: 48.23 – Flynn Southam, AUS (2022)

All Comers Record: 47.07 – Cameron McEvoy, AUS (2016)

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE– FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:04.35– Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

Meet Record: 1:07.55– Emily Weiss, USA (2018)

All Comers Record: 1:05.09– Leisel Jones, AUS (2006)

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE– FINALS

World Junior Record: 59.01– Nicolo Marthinenghi, ITA (2017)

Meet Record: 59.85– Akihiro Yamaguchi, JPN (2012)

All Comers Record: 58.84– Adam Peaty, GBR (2018)

GIRLS 400 IM– FINALS

World Junior Record: 4:24.38– Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023)

Meet Record: 4:36.79– Mio Narita, JPN (2022)

All Comers Record: 4:31.46 – Stephanie Rice, AUS (2008)

BOYS 400 IM– FINALS

World Junior Record: 4:10.02– Ilya Borodin, RUS (2021)

Meet Record: 4:12.59 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2012)

All Comers Record: 4:06.22– Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

GIRLS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Junior Record: 7:51.47 – Canada (2017)

Meet Record: 7:54.70 – USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 7:46.40 – USA (2014)

BOYS 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS