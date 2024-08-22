Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arizona State Opens the Bag for New Head Swim Coach Herbie Behm

New Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm is being paid significantly more than his former boss Bob Bowman to take over the swimming & diving programs at Arizona State University.

Behm’s base salary in year 1 of the contract is $274,000, which will increase by $10,000 in each subsequent year of the contract for its life until June 30, 2029.

While Bowman received a gigantic raise to go to the University of Texas, the promotion of his former top assistant Behm to head coach won’t be a discount for Arizona State. While Bowman’s base salary at Arizona State was $219,000, Behm’s will be $274,000, about a 25% increase over his former boss.

Behm entered the offseason as one of the top head coaching candidates in the country after the men’s program won its first NCAA title. With a number of high-profile jobs available around the country, Behm likely would have had options if he had hit the open market. Arizona State locked him in before that happened, though, announcing the coaching swap just days after the teams’ titles and before most of those other jobs opened up.

Behm’s bonus structure will be similar to Bowman’s, including the $50,000 reward for an NCAA team title.

Behm’s contract in his first year as a head coach makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country and possibly make this the richest contract for a first year head coach in collegiate swimming history.

Academic Bonuses

Behm will receive a bonus for the highest achievement in each category, meaning he could receive up to $20,000 in bonuses in this category.

Achievement Bonus Amount
Men’s Team GPA Greater than 3.0 $2,500
Men’s Team GPA Greater than 3.15 $3,750
Men’s Team GPA Greater than 3.30 $5,000
Men’t GSR >90% $2,500
Men’s GSR >95% $3,750
Men’s GSR 100% $5,000
Women’s Team GPA Greater than 3.0 $2,500
Women’s Team GPA Greater than 3.15 $3,750
Women’s Team GPA Greater than 3.30 $5,000
Women’t GSR >90% $2,500
Women’s GSR >95% $3,750
Women’s GSR 100% $5,000

Athletic Bonuses

Behm can receive the maximum bonus in each cateogry for each men’s and women’s team, meaning that he would max out at $160,000 in bonuses for athletic performances.

Achievement Bonus Amount
Conference Team Champion $10,000
Conference Team 2nd Place $5,000
NCAA Champion $50,000
NCAA Top 5 $25,000
NCAA Top 10 $15,000
Men’s or Women’s Conference Coach of the Year $10,000
Men’s or Women’s National Coach of the Year $10,000

Pete
16 minutes ago

This is so well-deserved for Herbie and so good for our sport. Fully support this.

This Guy
Reply to  Pete
8 minutes ago

Absolutely! The top coaches need to fight for top salary because they are the ones with the negotiating power and that sets the standard for the entire coaching tree.

I_Said_It
28 minutes ago

DeSorbo needs a new agent.

2Fat4Speed
33 minutes ago

I love that he was able to get a bigger base than Bob. Kudos to ASU for valuing the relationship with the new coach. Showing big support for the program.

This Guy
35 minutes ago

Nice! Great job negotiating your contract and good job paying the coach!

Now, Virginia…… you’re paying your multiple NCAA champion and head Olympic coach less than HALF of this! Shame! Shame! Shame!

James Beam
Reply to  This Guy
32 minutes ago

Seriously. If I’m Todd, I’m marching into the AD office and saying pay up. Now. Retroactively. Future.

