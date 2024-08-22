Arizona State Opens the Bag for New Head Swim Coach Herbie Behm

New Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm is being paid significantly more than his former boss Bob Bowman to take over the swimming & diving programs at Arizona State University.

Behm’s base salary in year 1 of the contract is $274,000, which will increase by $10,000 in each subsequent year of the contract for its life until June 30, 2029.

While Bowman received a gigantic raise to go to the University of Texas, the promotion of his former top assistant Behm to head coach won’t be a discount for Arizona State. While Bowman’s base salary at Arizona State was $219,000, Behm’s will be $274,000, about a 25% increase over his former boss.

Behm entered the offseason as one of the top head coaching candidates in the country after the men’s program won its first NCAA title. With a number of high-profile jobs available around the country, Behm likely would have had options if he had hit the open market. Arizona State locked him in before that happened, though, announcing the coaching swap just days after the teams’ titles and before most of those other jobs opened up.

Behm’s bonus structure will be similar to Bowman’s, including the $50,000 reward for an NCAA team title.

Behm’s contract in his first year as a head coach makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country and possibly make this the richest contract for a first year head coach in collegiate swimming history.

Academic Bonuses

Behm will receive a bonus for the highest achievement in each category, meaning he could receive up to $20,000 in bonuses in this category.

Achievement Bonus Amount Men’s Team GPA Greater than 3.0 $2,500 Men’s Team GPA Greater than 3.15 $3,750 Men’s Team GPA Greater than 3.30 $5,000 Men’t GSR >90% $2,500 Men’s GSR >95% $3,750 Men’s GSR 100% $5,000 Women’s Team GPA Greater than 3.0 $2,500 Women’s Team GPA Greater than 3.15 $3,750 Women’s Team GPA Greater than 3.30 $5,000 Women’t GSR >90% $2,500 Women’s GSR >95% $3,750 Women’s GSR 100% $5,000

Athletic Bonuses

Behm can receive the maximum bonus in each cateogry for each men’s and women’s team, meaning that he would max out at $160,000 in bonuses for athletic performances.