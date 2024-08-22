Japan Jumps Up Junior Pan Pacs Medal Table After Adding Three Golds on Competition Day 2

2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

While the United States still leads the medal table by a long shot, both in number of golds and total medal count, Japan jumped up the ranking on the medal table after turning in a series of top performances on day two of competition at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

After entering finals with zero gold medals thus far, Japan walked away from the session with three golds, as well as a new silver and bronze to its name.

The sudden increase in gold hardware bumped Japan ahead of both Canada and Australia, neither of whom managed to secure another gold during this session. Japan is now second only to the United States in terms of both gold medals and total medal count.

Clinching Japan’s first gold of the meet was Kotomi Kato, who won the girls 100 breast in a time of 1:07.45, setting a new meet record in the event.

Also making a splash during day two was South Korea, who managed to break onto the medal table with a victory in the boys 100 free.

18-year-old Kim Youngbeom won the race in a time of 48.66 and was the only competitor in the field to go sub-49, securing South Korea’s first and so far only medal of the meet in the form of a gold.

JUNIOR PAN PACIFICS MEDAL TABLE AFTER DAY 2