Do You Love Swimming? See 999 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 999 Swim Jobs.

Full-Time Position (Age Group Coach & Meet Administration)

The ideal candidate will have a strong knowledge of stroke mechanics and training techniques. This candidate will also be able to communicate effectively and timely with the coaching staff, swimmers and parents as needed.

Assistant Men’S & Women’S Swimming Coach

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach is responsible for working closely with the Head Coach on managing and administering phases of these varsity intercollegiate sport programs. This position is part of the Department of Athletics and Recreation at Bucknell University, a member of the NCAA Division I (FCS in Football) and the Patriot League for 23 of 27 varsity sports.

Assistant Site Lead Coach – Steel City Aquatics

Steel City Aquatics is a premier swimming organization dedicated to fostering a passion for swimming and developing athletes at all levels. We pride ourselves on our strong community presence, commitment to excellence, and our core values of Grit, Service, Passion, Integrity, and Growth.

Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach

SUNY Potsdam is seeking a Head Coach for its swimming and diving programs. This is a full-time position, 10-month position with an excellent benefit package.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Come join a growing team and lead our Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club (YSSC)! In recent years, YSSC has seen exceptional growth both in and out of the water. As a team, our successes include winning the 2024 Combined Team Long Course National Champions, 2024 and 2023 Men’s YMCA Long Course National Championship.

Site Lead Coach – Full-Time – Steel City Aquatics

Steel City Aquatics is a premier swimming organization dedicated to fostering a passion for swimming and developing athletes at all levels. We pride ourselves on our strong community presence, commitment to excellence, and our core values of Grit, Service, Passion, Integrity, and Growth.

HEAD COACH for Guatemalan Based Swim Team called Waterproof

The Waterproof Swim Team is searching for a Head Coach. Our Guatemalan based Team is owned by 2004, 2008 Olympic Swimmer, Gisela Morales. The Team has 60+ athletes ranging from novice to Guatemalan National level athletes. We have two locations with the team, one in Zona 16 and another one in San Cristobal in the City of Guatemala. They are both 45 min apart from each other in car.

Trinity Prep Aquatics Director/Head Swim Coach 2024-2025

Trinity​ ​Preparatory​ ​School​ ​is​ ​an​ ​independent, ​coeducational ​​college​-preparatory​ ​school​ that develops ethical, resilient leaders who thrive in the pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity in thought and perspective, and grow spiritually.

Aquatic Manager

Are you passionate about creating a safe, vibrant aquatic environment? As our Aquatic Program Manager, you’ll lead the charge in recruiting, hiring, and training a top-notch team of Lifeguards, Water Safety, and Program Instructors.

Fall 2024 – Division I Graduate Assistant

Bowling Green State University is hiring for a Graduate Assistant to begin working with the women’s swimming and diving team. The position is awarded a full tuition waiver for the College Student Personnel master’s program. There is also a generous ($12,000) stipend for housing and food.

Head Coach – Buffalo Area Aquatic Club

Buffalo Area Aquatic Club (BAAC) is looking for a fun, enthusiastic, organized and experienced Head Coach who will lead our team to greatness!

Head Coach -Pleasant Valley Swim Team

The Pleasant Valley Swim Team (PVST) is a non-profit, board governed, coach-led, year-round competitive swimming organization that has been cultivating exceptional community members in Camarillo and Ventura County for over 40 years. Our team includes over 100 swimmers, ages 6-18, ranging from pre-competition groups to senior/elite level swimmers.

Head Coach Topeka Swim Association

Topeka Swim Association (TSA) is seeking an experienced full-time Head Coach for a growing competitive swim program in Topeka, Kansas. A successful candidate for this position should be a dynamic and inspiring leader, who is passionate about swimming, and capable of motivating and guiding our swimmers to reach their goals and potential, creating a unified and engaged coaching staff, and promoting open communications within our organization and our parent community.

Marketing Specialist

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water. The brand’s heritage of innovation derives from its leadership in competitive swimming, where more Olympic Gold Medals have been won in Speedo than any other brand. Unmatched in performance, fit and feel, we are also America’s #1 goggle brand.

Montclair State University Assistant Coach (PT)

Montclair State is looking for a Part Time Assistant to work with the Head Coach and Associate Head Coach. We are a Div III member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference and are located 14 miles west of New York City.

Associate Head Coach

Loughborough University Swimming are recruiting an Associate Head Coach for our prestigious swimming programme. We are seeking a highly experienced, dedicated and dynamic individual who will help shape the future of elite swimming at Loughborough University.

Program Director and Head Water Polo Coach

Reporting to the President and Executive Director, the Program Director and Head Water Polo Coach is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the RBAC’s year-round water polo program, including providing and coordinating high quality coaching of athletes ranging ability from beginner to elite levels.

Master’s Team Head Coach

We are seeking a passionate and experienced Masters Swim Coach to join our aquatics team. As a Masters Swim Coach, you will be responsible for designing and implementing swim training programs tailored to the needs and goals of adult swimmers.

Head Coach

The Columbus Aquatic Club Hurricanes Swim Team is seeking energetic, motivated, and highly skilled applicants for a full-time, year-round, salaried Head Swim Coach position.

National Team Assistant Coach

South Jersey Aquatic Club is seeking an assistant coach to work with our National Team. SJAC consistently produces Junior and Senior National qualifiers and is a top 50 club in the USA Swimming Short Course Virtual Championship

Southwestern Univ. Asst. M &W Swimming

Southwestern University seeks candidates for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach. This position will serve as the Assistant of the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach program and provide outstanding leadership in support for Southwestern University students.

Raleigh Swimming Association Seeking Part-Time Lead Coach

This part-time position is located at the satellite site located at Sunset Bluff Pool, 100 Caverly Court in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. The position requires an average of ten+ (10) hours per week coaching on deck and tw0+ (2) hours per week performing administrative responsibilities.

Raleigh Swimming Association Seeking Lead Coach

This full-time position is located primarily at the satellite site at Sunset Bluffs, 100 Caverly Court, Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Some practices are held at other sites, including the Sonner Aquatic Facility, 1013 Jones Franklin Road, Raleigh, North Carolina and the Sunset North Pool, 215 Kingsport Road in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Senior/Age Group Coach for Cininnati Marlins (Keating Location)

The Cincinnati Marlins are seeking a full time Senior/Age Group Swim Coach. The Cincinnati Marlins are a not for profit year round swim club based in two locations in the greater Cincinnati area. Our central location is at the newly renovated Keating Natatorium at St. Xavier High School in Finneytown.

Assistant Swim Coach & Pool Manager

The Swim Assistant Coach and Pool Manager assists in the coaching duties of the NCAA D-III Swimming and Diving program in accordance and compliance with NCAA, North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) and The College of Wooster policies and regulations.

Executive Director, Southeastern Aquatics & Head Swim Coach, Southeastern Swim Club

The Executive Director of Southeastern Aquatics will be responsible for the overall management, direction, and growth of the organization’s programs and operations. This includes overseeing age group and senior swimming, masters swimming, swim lessons, and any other aquatic program revenue streams.

Head Coach

Timm Swimm Inc. dba Danvers YMCA Dolfins is entering in their fourth season as a year-round competitive Swim Team. We are currently, predominately a 13 & Under technique focused swim program looking to take the next step in the development of the program. We currently have three practice groups: Junior Academy (6-12), Academy White (7-12), Academy Red (9-13).

Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming

The George Washington University Department of Athletics and Recreation, an NCAA Division I member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, actively engages our students, our campus community, our alumni, and our fans through the spirit of healthy living and competition.

CAVALIER AQUATICS SEEKS ASSISTANT COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics swim team, year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring for student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville community.

SWIM SCHOOL DIRECTOR

Gulliver Preparatory School’s Aquatics Department is currently seeking a Swim School Director to join our team of professionals. The qualified applicant should be dynamic, reliable and trustworthy with excellent communication and organizational skills.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH (FULL- TIME) – SWIM STREAMLINE- SPRING, TX

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is looking for the right candidate who has experience, energy and expertise in swimming but most importantly helping athletes be better student athletes and young adults. We have 15 years of excellence in our age group and senior programs and are looking for a passionate hard-working individual to follow our mission.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The University of Mary Washington, an NCAA Division III institution located in historic and vibrant Fredericksburg, VA, is seeking an assistant coach. Graduate tuition remission may be possible after one year of employment.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Karishim Swim Club (KASC) of the JCC Greater Boston is looking for a full-time Assistant Swim Coach. This position will play an important role in the JCC Greater Boston community, assuring program excellence and encouraging program expansion. JCC Greater Boston is a lively, inviting place to work, with a strong sense of teamwork and rewarding, meaningful work. This full-time position is in Newton, Massachusetts.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

The Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach is a full-time, 12-month, position responsible for assisting in the day-to-day operation of the Swimming and Diving Program. The Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach provides effective leadership, recruitment, coaching and monitoring of student-athletes to encourage successful academic and team performance.

ASSISTANT COACH – PART-TIME – STEEL CITY AQUATICS

Under the direction of the Site Lead Coach, the Part-Time Assistant Coach is responsible for playing a key role in supporting the development and success of swimmers within the age group program. You will collaborate closely with the Site Lead Coach to plan and execute training sessions, monitor athlete progress, and create a positive and motivating

atmosphere for swimmers.

HEAD SITE COACH – KERR FAMILY YMCA

Under the direction of the­­­­­­­­­­­ Director of Age Group Swimming and the Association Director of Competitive Swimming, the YOTA Age Group Site Coach is responsible for the leadership and direction of the YMCA’s Competitive Swimming program at the Kerr site.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM

The Assistant Swimming Coach is responsible for assisting the head swimming coach in all aspects of coaching. Involving recruiting, retaining members, and overall, in-season/off-season strategies/programs. The Assistant Swimming Coach will also serve in a second college assigned position: Housing Assistant.

DURANGO SWIM CLUB ASSISTANT COACH

The Durango Swim Club (DSC) is seeking qualified applicants for a part-time, hourly Assistant Coach for its USA Swimming Club Team. DSC is a USA Swim Club and operates as a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors.

ASSISTANT SITE LEAD COACH – STEEL CITY AQUATICS

Steel City Aquatics is a premier swimming organization dedicated to fostering a passion for swimming and developing athletes at all levels. We pride ourselves on our strong community presence, commitment to excellence, and our core values of Grit, Service, Passion, Integrity, and Growth.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR/LONG-TERM ATHLETE DEVELOPMENT COACH

Gulliver Preparatory School’s Aquatics Department is currently seeking An Assistant Aquatics Director/Long-Term Athlete Development Coach to join our team of professionals. The qualified applicant should be dynamic, reliable and trustworthy with excellent communication and organizational skills.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH & COORDINATOR OF SWIM LESSONS

Coe College seeks qualified candidates for the position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach & Coordinator of Swim Lessons. This position will provide assistant swimming and diving coach duties assigned by the Head Coach within the spirit, policies, and rules of Coe College, the American Rivers Conference, and the NCAA III in a manner that will further the fitness, wellness, personal, social, and academic development of Coe students.

SENIOR AGE GROUP COACH

Join the Bellevue Club and Hotel team. As the premier athletic and social club on Seattle’s Eastside, the Bellevue Club is a gathering place for the Northwest’s most celebrated and visionary citizens. Dedicated to the well-being of its members, the property merges 250,000 square feet of world-class fitness facilities and four innovative dining spaces with unique recreational, social, and business areas.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Under the supervision of the Head Coach, the Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams is working in the primary capacity of an educator and enhances the student-athlete experience and satisfaction as well as raise the College’s image and reputation through building and maintaining a competitive athletic program.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIM AND DIVE

The head coach is responsible for planning and administration of a sport-specific program. The head coach provides vision, leadership and oversight for current student-athletes, prospective students-athletes, alumni, parents and supporters of the program.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $125, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 114,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 721,000+ fans) and @SwimSwamNEWS on Instagram (with 428,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 28,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 351,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.