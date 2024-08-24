2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

BOYS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:33.19 – Russia (2019)

Meet Record: 3:36.65 – USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 3:29.94 – USA (2014)

RESULTS:

USA ‘A’ (Keogh, Polyak, Cox, Zhao) – 3:35.60 (Meet Record) Canada ‘A’ (Norman, Dawson, Duncan, Kim) – 3:36.13 Australia ‘A’ (Morrow, Stoupas, Pattison, Da Silva) – 3:39.41 Japan ‘A’ (Izumi, Ohashi, Hosonuma, Kuroda) – 3:39.52 South Korea ‘A’ (Kim, Jung, Park, Kim) – 3:43.96 Singapore ‘A’ (Cheng, Chiam, Yap, Leong) – 3:49.14 Fiji ‘A’ (Raviko, Younger, Tokona, Taylor) – 4:16.75

The United States closed out their participation at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with a sweep of the final relays, as the American boys quickly followed up the girls’ victory with one of their own.

The team of Gavin Keogh, Joe Polyak, Rowan Cox and Jason Zhao won the boys 4×100 medley relay in record-breaking fashion, posting a time of 3:35.60 to shatter the Junior Pan Pacs meet record by over a second.

The previous record of 3:36.65 was set in 2022 by the American team of Daniel Deihl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman and Kaii Winkler.

Split Comparison

USA – New JPP Record USA – Previous JPP Record (2022) Back 54.74 54.24 Breast 1:00.18 1:01.52 Fly 51.89 51.71 Free 48.79 49.18

Team USA was locked in a tight battle with Canada for the first half of the relay, as Canada’s backstroker got out over a second faster than Keogh on the opening leg before Polyak was able to cut into their lead on the breaststroke. The butterfly leg saw Cox pull ahead, giving Zhao about a half second lead heading into the final stretch, where he managed to solidify their lead and secure the U.S. the gold medal.

Despite being unable to overtake the U.S. at the end, Canada’s relay team of Aiden Norman, Oliver Dawson, Nicholas Duncan and Laon Kim was also under the previous meet record, touching in a time of 3:36.13.