2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

GIRLS 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

World Junior Record: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)

Meet Record: 4:02.14 – USA (2022)

All Comers Record: 3:54.36 – Australia (2018)

RESULTS:

USA ‘A’ (Shackley, Scott, Derivaux, Erisman) – 3:58.88 (Meet Record) Australia ‘A’ (Miller, Toohey, Cole, Jansen) – 4:01.44 Japan ‘A’ (Yamamoto, Kato, Sakamoto, Yoshinaga) – 4:03.18 Canada ‘A’ (Kryger, West, Watson, Lloyd) – 4:05.78 South Korea ‘A’ (Kim, Jung, Kim, Lee) – 4:11.53 Argentina ‘A’ (Dieleke, Acacio, Angiolini, Santillan) – 4:23.03 Singapore ‘A’ (Ong, Tan, Koh, Mak) – 4:23.66 Fiji ‘A’ (Moss, Bai, Naisara, Vatubua) – 5:04.49

The U.S. girls closed out the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships by going undefeated in the relays, posting a resounding victory in the 4×100 medley relay on Saturday and claiming another championship record.

Their time of 3:58.88 destroyed the previous meet record of 4:02.14, set by the U.S. in 2022, and was just half a second off the World Junior Record in the event, which is held by Canada (3:58.38).

The team of Leah Shackley, Elle Scott, Audrey Derivaux and Rylee Erisman put together a phenomenal performance to secure the gold by over 2.5 seconds; they were the only team in the field to break 4:00 in their race.

Shackley led off the relay with a new personal best time of 59.05, which bumps her up to #6 all-time in the American 17-18 age group. It is also faster than both her record-breaking performance in the individual 100 back, where she broke the meet record in a time of 59.46, and her leadoff on the 4×100 mixed medley relay, where she swam a 59.26.

Maintaining Shackley’s early momentum, Scott posted a 1:07.78 on her breast split, followed by Derivaux turning in a 58.37 on fly and Erisman throwing down a 53.68 to anchor in free.

This meet’s relay squad posted faster splits on all four relay legs than the 2022 U.S. relay team, which was made up of Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell and Erin Gemmell.

Split Comparison

USA – New JPP Record USA – Previous JPP Record (2022) Back 59.05 1:00.66 Breast 1:07.78 1:09.30 Fly 58.37 58.45 Free 53.68 53.73

While the U.S. was the clear winner in this relay, it is also worth noting that Australia’s relay also came in under the previous meet record time, as they took silver with a 4:01.44.