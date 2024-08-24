12-year old Elliot Leasure sets 7 Minnesota Age Group Records at 11-14 LSC Championships

Minnesota LSC Age Group Championships

August 1-4, 2024

Minneapolis, MN

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Results

Elliott Leasure rewrote the 11-12 Minnesota Swimming age group record board at the LSC’Ss 11-14 State Championship.

Placing 1st in every race he swam, the 12-year old Rochester Swim Club swimmer established new state records in 7 races.

Leasure kicked off the meet on Thursday night with a 30-second win in the 400 IM, clocking a 4:56.25 to drop nearly 7 seconds off his previous record of 5:03.13.

He followed up the next day establishing new records in the 400 free (4:26.50), 100 fly (1:02.12), and 100 back (1:01.51). On Saturday, he added another 2 records in the 200 back (2:13.28) and 200 free (2:06.70). He capped it off on the final day of the meet, leading of the 200 medley relay in a 28.73 and dominating the 200 fly (2:19.47), breaking state records in both swims. Many of these records already belonged to Leasure, but notably his 400 freestyle swim broke a record that stood since 2003.

Leasure’s team mate, 14 year-old Kai Joyner, also set two age group new state records while winning all his events. Joyner’s first record came leading off Rochester’s 800 free relay in 1:54.43, surpassing his own record of 1:54.78 from earlier in the year. He then broke the 100 back record leading off the 400 medley relay, posting a time of 58.69 to take down a nine year-old record.

Leasure and Joyner helped Rochester Swim Club win the men’s meet with a total of 1250, beating out runner-up Aquajets who scored 1168.

On the women’s side, Riptide Swim Team took home the trophy scoring 1165 points. Riptide’s Alyce Gaffke and Aquajets’ Claire Wilkey were some of the individual standouts.

14 year-old Wilkey earned new personal bests in her sprint freestyle races, winning the 50 free in 26.58 and the 100 free in 58.48. Although she was about a second off her best time from earlier in the summer, she took the 100 backstroke in 1:05.32. Wilkey also helped the Aquajets win every girls 13-14 relay.

In the 11-12 category, Gaffke showed off her versatility by taking home wins in 6 races. The 12-year old Riptide swimmer especially shined in the distance races, taking victories and personal bests in the 1500 free (18:31.90) and 400 free (4:43.58).

A week after cracking Regan Smith‘s 13-14 100 fly state record, Aquajets swimmer Siggy Nymo put up another fast time of 1:01.11, though she wasn’t able to replicate her 1:00.41 from July.