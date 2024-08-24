NAG record holders Burkhart, Kulp set new LSC records at Maryland Long Course Championships

Maryland Long Course Championships

July 31 – August 3, 2024

St. Mary’s College, MD

LCM (50 Meters)

Meet Results

National age group record holder Jude Burkhart picked up nine wins, eight best times, and four new state age group records at the Maryland LSC Long Course Championships.

The 12 year-old North Baltimore Aquatic Club swimmer did not swim the 800 free, the event in which he broke the National Age Group Record in earlier this summer. However, he did lower his own personal bests as well as his own Maryland age group records in the 100/200/400 freestyles, swimming 56.90/2:02.23/4:18.03 respectively. In addition to his 3 LSC records in freestyle, he also broke the 100 fly record, touching in 1:00.37.

Burkhart now owns 15 LSC age group records for Maryland swimming between short course and long course.

Burkhart was one of many standout swimmers from North Baltimore Aquatic Club, who ran away with the team title. Burkhart’s team mates, 14-year Kyan Siri and 9 year-old Philip Scharper were the stars of their respective age groups. Siri cracked 2:00 in the 200 free for the first time, winning in 1:58.70, along with 6 other victories. Meadowrook’s Bryce Heo, 13, kept it close in the 200 free, dropping over 5 seconds to clock a 1:59.26. Heo also took wins in the 50 and 100 breaststroke.

Like Siri, 9 year-old Scharper also took home 7 wins, highlighted by a 1:15.98 100 fly and 5:12.90 400 freestyle.

NBAC also claimed a decisive victory in the women’s competition, and 12 year-old Willa Kulp was the team’s highest point contributor.

Kulp won all 9 of her individual events and established 2 new LSC age group records in the 200 fly (2:25.21) and 400 IM (5:08.49). She has now lowered the 400 IM record by nearly 10 seconds across three swims this summer. Kulp, who was part of a NAG record-setting relay last year with Burkhart, also helped NBAC win the 400 freestyle and medley relays for her age group.

In the 10&under age group, it was all Reni Savage and Anna Harberts. The 10 year-old NBAC swimmers took wins in 9 events together. Savage nearly cracked 30 seconds in the 50 freestyle at 30.20, posting one of the of the meet in power points.

NBAC’s Madeline Ryan and Eagle Swim Team’s Mimi DeOliveirawere among the standouts in the 13-14 age group. 13 year-old DeOliveira swept the backstroke events, clocking an impressive 31.27 in the 50. Ryan, 14, took home 7 victories across the freestyle and butterfly events.