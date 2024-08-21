Luka Mijatovic Swims 1:47.96 200 Free, #3 All-Time In 15-16 Age Group

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

Meet Record: 1:47.11 – Flynn Southam, AUS (2022)

All Comers Record: 1:43.86 – Michael Phelps, USA (2007)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

15 year old Luka Mijatovic swam a 1:47.96 in the boys 200 freestyle to kick off the 2024 Junior Pan Pac Championships in Australia. His swim makes him the 3rd fastest performer all-time for the US boys 15-16 age group. It also is #1 all-time for 15 year old boys.

Mijatovic had sat at #7 all-time in the age group after swimming a 1:48.73 less than a month ago at the Summer Championships in Irvine, California. He notably holds the 13-14 NAG record after swimming a 1:49.63 in March of this year. He has shown huge progression in the event this calendar year as he entered 2024 with a best time of a 1:50.40.

All Time Top 5 Boys 15-16 LCM 200 Free

Mijatovic will have another chance to move up the rankings in finals and will look to challenge Williamson’s NAG record, potentially adding another NAG to his list after already holding five 13-14 LCM records and four 13-14 SCY records.

In addition to the 200 free, he also is scheduled to swim the 100 free, 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free in Australia. He competed at US Olympic Trials this summer with his highest finish coming in the 400 free as he was 12th in a 3:50.71.