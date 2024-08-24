U.S. Open Qualifier Zoe Nordmann (2024) Will Swim for Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zoe Nordmann is getting ready to start her first year at Northwestern University, where she will join the women’s swimming and diving class of 2028. Nearly two years after announcing her intention to swim for the Wildcats, Nordmann made our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024 in the “Best of the Rest” distance free section.

At the time of her verbal commitment, which pre-dated the hiring of head coach Rachel Stratton-Mills, Nordmann wrote:

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study at Northwestern University! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. Go ‘Cats!!! 😺💜”

The youngest of four sisters, two of whom swam at Stanford (Lucie Nordmann and Lillie Nordmann), she competed for The Woodlands High School in The Woodlands, Texas, and for the club team Magnolia Aquatic Club. She closed out her prep career at the 2024 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, where she won the 500 free (4:45.02) and was 3rd in the 200 free (1:47.57). Her 200 free time was a lifetime best, while she swam her fastest 100 and 500 free times at Winter Juniors West last December. There, she placed 6th in the 500 free and 15th in the 200 free.

Nordmann had an outstanding long course season this summer, notching PBs in the 50 free (27.05), 100 free (57.39), 200 free (2:02.06), 400 free (4:18.08), 800 free (8:52.60), and 200 IM (2:20.33).

Nordmann will join class of 2028 teammates Grey Davis, Bri Deierlein, Claire Mehok, Isabella Chen, Lilly Mehok, Luiza Lima, Olivia Detter, and Sophie Martin, as well as transfers Ekaterina Nikonova and Nikki Venema, on the Northwestern roster this fall.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:44.83

200 free – 1:47.57

100 free – 50.88

50 free – 23.76

200 fly – 2:01.14

100 fly – 55.79

