Twins Lilly And Claire Mehok Commit To Northwestern For 2024

Sisters Lilly Mehok and Claire Mehok from Moreland Hills, Ohio have committed to Northwestern to continue their academic and athletic careers beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

The Mehok’s dad swam at a Division I college and now does masters swimming for the Sarasota Sharks. Both sisters told SwimSwam that he is the one that introduced swimming to both girls at a young age and has supported them throughout their careers so far.

Both girls also made an impact helping their high school team Hathaway Brown, win the Ohio Division II state meet for the first time this past season.

Lilly Mehok

Primarily a butterfly and freestyle, Lilly Mehok just swam huge best times at NCSAs last week. Her highlights include a third place finish in the 200 fly swimming a 2:17.76 and a seventh place finish in the 100 fly swimming a 1:01.67.

This past spring, Lilly swam best times in both fly events. In February, she swam a 53.88 at her high school district meet in the 100 fly. At Spring NCSAs, she swam a 2:01.37 in the 200 fly. In addition to dropping in the 100 fly at districts, she also swam a best time in the 100 free as she led off her team’s 400 free relay in a 52.09.

Lilly’s best SCY times are:

100 fly: 53.88

200 fly: 2:01.37

100 free: 52.09

Lilly’s times would have made the Big Ten ‘B’ final in the 100 fly and the ‘C’ final of the 200 fly. The team graduated its top flyer from this past season Miriam Guevara as she finished up her fifth year.

Academically, Lilly has achieved High Honors every semester of high school, won a Scholastic Art Award (silver key) for photography, and was a Scholastic All-American this past year. She also enjoys going to the beach, which she notably will be able to continue to do at Northwestern on Lake Michigan.

Claire Mehok

Primarily a flyer and backstroke, Claire also just swam huge best times at NCSAs this week. Her highlights include 11th place finishes in both the 100 (1:03.90) and 200 (2:18.28) backstrokes.

In March, Claire swam numerous best times at spring NCSAs. She swam to a 22nd place finish in the 200 fly (2:02.89), 28th place finish in the 100 back (55.26), and a 31st place finish in the 100 fly (55.74).

Claire’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 55.26

200 back: 2:01.55

100 fly: 55.74

200 fly: 2:02.89 Claire is only a few tenths off what it took to make it back in the 100 backstroke as well as about half a second off of what it took to make it back in the 100 fly and 200 fly.

Claire is a Winter Juniors Qualifier, High School National All-American, and Scholastic All-American.

The Northwestern women were sixth this past season at the Big Ten Championships. The team will be under a new head coach this fall as Katie Robinson left to become the associate head coach at Stanford. A new head coach has yet to be announced.

