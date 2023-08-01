Rush Clark Transfers to Florida Atlantic With Three Conference ‘A’ Final Best Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally transferring to Ohio State this past year, Rush Clark has announced he will be transferring to Florida Atlantic for the 2023-2024 school year.

Clark spent his freshman year at Florida State. There he competed at ACCs finishing 40th in the 100 fly (48.72) and 44th in the 200 fly (1:53.79). He had a big mid-season meet as a freshman, going three personal bests. Those came in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. They still stand as his personal best times that can be seen below.

Clark transferred to Ohio State this past season but did not compete in any meets for the Buckeyes.

Clark is originally from Nebraska. In 2019, he won the Nebraska High School state titles in the 100 free and 100 fly. He earned back to back titles in the 100 fly in 2020, also winning the 100 back as well.

Clark’s best SCY times are:

100 fly: 47.16

200 fly: 1:46.26

200 IM: 1:48.22

The Florida Atlantic men finished second at the 2023 CCSA Championships. They were about 140 points behind Queens.

Based on his best times, Clark has the potential to make a huge impact at the conference level. His best 100 fly would have been second behind FAU’s Rateb Hussein. Hussein just finished up his senior year, so Clark will fit right into his role perfectly. Clark’s best 200 fly time would have been fourth at CCSA’s. Hussein was second there so Clark will once again help fill in that loss as well.

Clark’s best 200 IM time will also make a huge impact. His best time would have been sixth. FAU made up four of the eight ‘A” finals spots there, so the team will get even stronger.

