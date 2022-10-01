YNats Champion Grey Davis (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Northwestern University women’s swimming and diving team kicked off its 2024 recruiting class with a verbal commitment from 3-time Virginia Swimmer of the Year Grey Davis. The high school junior from Charlottesville told SwimSwam:

“I felt an instant connection with the team, coaches, and school. I can’t wait to work with Coach Katie and the other coaches for four years. The support that Northwestern provides their student athletes and the amazing academics are everything I wanted in a college. I’m excited to be a Wildcat.”

Davis attends Albemarle High School and currently does her year-round swimming with Battlefield Area Swim Stars (BASS). She specializes in fly and IM. We have ranked her among the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024. Her brother, Walker Davis, swims for University of North Carolina in the class of 2025.

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and four-time NISCA All-American, Davis was runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:02.05) and 100 back (53.75) last February at the 2022 VHSL Class 5A State Championship. The previous year, as a freshman, she won the 200 IM (2:01.16) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.09).

In the summer of 2021, she competed at Olympic Trials Wave I and made the championship final in the 100m fly, where she ended up 7th with 1:00.54. She won the same event later that summer at 2021 YMCA Long Course Swimming Festival when she represented Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA. There, she came in 1st in the 100 fly (1:00.58), 1st in the 200 fly (2:17.20), 2nd in the 200 IM (2:16.68), and 1st in the 400 IM (4:57.31). This past spring, still with Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA, she won the SCY 100 fly (53.04) and placed 4th in the 100 back (53.89), 5th in the 200 fly (1:59.91), and 5th in the 200 IM (2:00.73) at the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:59.38

400 IM – 4:15.45

100 fly – 53.04

200 fly – 1:59.91

100 back – 53.56

200 back – 1:59.55

Davis would have been NU’s best 400 IMer last season by 2.7 seconds. She also would have ranked among the top-3 or -4 in the 200 IM, 100/200 fly, and 100/200 back.

