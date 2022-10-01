NC State Snags 2024’s Top Miler, #12 Matt Marsteiner, for Class of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matt Marsteiner from Raleigh, North Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to cross-town North Carolina State University for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at NC State! I would like to thank my coaches and teammates at New Wave, my parents, and my brother, Sam, for all their support along the way. I’m honored to have this opportunity and can’t wait to get started! GO PACK!!”

Marsteiner is a junior at Leesville Road High School, which is about a 20-minute drive from the NC State pool. He trains year-round with New Wave Swim Team and specializes in distance freestyle. He has the top 1650 free (15:10.71) and 1000 free (9:04.02) times in the class, and we ranked him #12 on our Way Too Early list of 2024 boys recruits.

In high school swimming, he was runner-up in the 500 free (4:30.49) and placed 4th in the 200 free (1:40.00) as a sophomore at the 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. A month later he competed at NCSA Spring Championships and logged lifetime bests in every single event he swam (200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM). He came in 4th in the 500, 4th in the 1000, and 4th in the 1650 free and 9th in the 200 fly, and he also finaled in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

This summer, he swam at Speedo Junior Nationals and came home with PBs in the 400 free (3:39.07), 800 free (8:25.79), 1500 free (16:04.29), 100 fly (57.03), and 200 fly (2:03.74).

His best SCY times include:

1650 free – 15:10.71

1000 free – 9:04.02

500 free – 4:25.23

200 free – 1:39.94

400 IM – 3:58.78

200 fly – 1:48.47

Marsteiner will join #11 Nolan Dunkel in the Wolfpack class of 2028. At 16, he is only about 15 seconds off of what it took to earn an NCAA invite in the 1650 free this year. NC State, lauded as one of the top sprint programs in the nation, nonetheless took four of the top five spots in the mile at the 2022 ACC Championships. That entire group will have turned over by the time Marsteiner begins his Wolfpack career.

