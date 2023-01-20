Australian National Jr. Teamer Sophie Martin Commits to Northwestern (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophie Martin has announced her verbal commitment to Northwestern University, beginning in the fall of 2024. Martin is from Australia, and trains under coach Tim Lane at Somerville House Aquatics.

“I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University! I am incredibly grateful for this amazing opportunity. A huge thank you to Coach Katie and the whole NU team! I would also like to thank my coach, my family, and my friends for their ongoing support. I cannot wait to be a Wildcat! Go ‘Cats 💜”

Martin was a member of the Australian Junior Dolphins this summer, which is the name of Australia’s Jr. Pan Pacs team. At Jr. Pan Pacs, she competed individually in the 100m breast and 200m IM, earning top-8 finishes in both. She clocked a 1:10.48 in finals of the 100m breast to finish 5th overall, while she picked up 7th in the 200m IM with a time of 2:19.05 in finals.

Top Times (LCM):

50 free – 26.41

100 free – 56.70

200 free – 2:02.07

100 breast – 1:09.74

200 IM – 2:16.88

400 IM – 4:54.81

Prior to Jr. Pan Pacs, Martin competed at the 2022 Queensland Short Course Championships. She clocked a personal best time in the 100m breast (SCM) of 1:08.62, which roughly converts to a 1:01.81 in yards. Her swim marked a new personal best time by over a second and moved her to #10 all-time among 16-year-old girls in Australia.

The Wildcats placed 4th out of 12 teams at last season’s Big Ten Championship. Martin’s converted time in the 100 breast would have put her a spot outside of the B-final at last year’s meet. The 100 breast was a strong event for Northwestern last year, as they earned 78 points in that event alone. They were led by Tara Vovk in 2nd (58.52), Sophie Angus in 4th (58.78), and Hannah Brunzell taking 6th (59.11). This year, Jasmine Nocentini has taken over the event and has already been as fast as 58.31. This group will have turned over by the time Martin arrives in Evanston, which makes her addition valuable and timely for the Wildcats.

Martin joins Grey Davis, Olivia Detter, Zoe Nordmann, and Kate Hurst in the Wildcats’ class of 2028. Martin is the only breaststroker of the class so far, as Detter and Davis swim fly, back, and sprint free, while Hurst and Nordmann are much more distance freestyle-oriented.

