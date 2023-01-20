Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Detti Takes Down Joly’s 800 Free Meet Record At 2023 Geneva Challenge

56ÈME CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÈVE (SUI)

Despite their entries among the 56th Geneva Challenge competitors, the key players from the Dutch squad were absent on day one of the meet.

Marrit Steenbergen, for instance, was entered in the women’s 200m IM while Arno Kamminga was slated to swim the men’s 200m breast; however, both were missing from their lanes once athletes dove in at Centre Sportif des Vernets.

That left Italy’s Gabriele Detti as the main attraction, with the multi-Olympic medalist taking on the men’s 800m free. Stopping the clock in a time of 7:59.14, Detti beat the field by over 6 seconds, with French ace Damien Joly snagging silver in 8:05.17.

Joly held the previous meet record with the 8:03.22 gold medal-worthy outing he produced in Geneva last year.

As for Detti, the 28-year-old was well off his typical in-season range of 7:40-high to 7:50-low but still now checks in as the 12th fastest performer in the event worldwide this season.

Domestic swimmer Roman Mityukov also got it done for gold tonight, reaping the top prize in the men’s 100m free. The 22-year-old hit a time of 49.34, the only result under 50 seconds in the field.

Mityukov also tried the 50m free on for size, clocking a time of 22.84 in the semi-final to land lane 4 for tomorrow night’s final.

Additional Notes

  • Giorgia Tononi of Italy claimed gold in the women’s 400m free, stopping the clock in a time of 4:20.49. The 19-year-old owns a lifetime best of 4:14.53 from the 2021 Italian Championships.
  • The men’s 400m IM saw Emanuele Potenza top the podium in a time of 4:26.55, establishing a new meet record for 18&U men in the process.
  • On the semi-final front, Scotland’s Keanna MacInnes led the 50m fly field with a result of 27.25, while Marina Cacciapuoti was the top performer in the 50m free semi’s. Cacciapuoti of Italy posted 25.88 to lead Swiss swimmer Angelique Brugger‘s mark of 25.89.

