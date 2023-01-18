Italy’s Gabriele Dettii Heads To 2023 Geneva Challenge

56ÈME CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÈVE (SUI)

Friday, January 20th – Sunday, January 22nd

Centre Sportif des Vernets – Genève

LCM (50m)

Entries/Results

The 56th edition of the annual Geneva International Challenge is nearly upon us, with the 3-day meet beginning on Friday, January 20th. Although the men’s and women’s fields are smaller than in the past, there is still a lot to look forward to at the Centre Sportif des Vernets.

A strong group of swimmers from the host nation is indeed set to compete, including the likes of Olympic bronze medalist Jeremy Desplanches, Nils Liess and Roman Mityukov.

Desplanches is particularly ready to rumble, taking on a hefty schedule of 7 events. The 50m free, 400m free, 50m/200m back, the 50m breast, as well as the 50m/100m butterfly races are on his agenda at home this weekend.

An Italian contingent is also slated to be among the mix with multi-Olympic medalist Gabriele Detti heading up the squad. He’ll be joined by teammates Michele Lamberti, Lorenzo Glessi and Ilaria Ceccaroni, among others.

Detti will look to top the podium in a potential freestyle sweep, slated to take on the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m distances.

The University of Stirling also has swimmers listed among the entrants, with Evelyn Davis, Keanna MacInnes, Michaella Glenister expected to race. Scotland and Ireland will also have contenders on both days.