Loyola Commit Joe Hayburn Cracks Michael Phelps’ 100 Back Pool Record In 47.61

Joe Hayburn, a senior at St. Mary’s High School in Maryland, broke Michael Phelps‘ 100 backstroke pool record at the National Catholic High School Championships meet this past weekend. The meet was held at Mangione Pool at Loyola University, located in Baltimore.

Hayburn dominated the event in finals, winning by nearly three seconds to clock a 47.61. Phelps’ previous pool record stood at 48.10, which he had swam back in 2002. The record has been on Hayburn’s radar after narrowly missing it at this meet last season, when he posted a 48.34. This swim was not a personal best time, as Hayburn swam a 47.37 at the Maryland Senior Champs meet last February.

Joe Hayburn, a Class of '27 signee for @H2ounds, broke the @LoyolaMaryland pool record in the 100 Back at last weekend's National Catholic H.S. Champs. More impressive… the previous record-holder… @MichaelPhelps! More from @BaltSunSports: https://t.co/E4SIkyRYYn#gohounds — Loyola Greyhounds (@LoyolaHounds) January 18, 2023

In addition to the 100 back, Hayburn also picked up an individual win in the 100 fly. He touched first in a season best time of 49.07, just a tenth off his personal best he set last February. He was also a member of St. Mary’s 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, where he led off both in personal best times. He clocked a 20.66 in the freestyle relay and a 22.45 as the backstroke leg of the medley.

Hayburn is signed to Loyola for this fall, meaning he will have many more opportunities to break this pool record again. He will be the 4th member of his family to swim for Loyola, and will overlap for a few years with one of his older brothers, Patrick Hayburn.