Joe Hayburn Follows in Siblings’ Footsteps, Commits to Loyola

Joe Hayburn has announced his decision to follow in his siblings’ footsteps by continuing his athletic and academic careers at Loyola University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Hayburn’s older sister, Annie, graduated from Loyola in 2020. One of his brothers, Jimmy, graduated in 2022 and another brother, Patrick, will be a sophomore for the 2022-2023 season. They all were or currently are members of Loyola’s swim and dive team.

Hayburn, class of 2023, is set to arrive in Baltimore in time for the 2023-2024 season. He is from Bowie, Maryland, where he attends Saint Mary’s High School and swims with the Annapolis Swim Club. Hayburn is primarily a backstroke and freestyle specialist. He has qualified for finals at several prestigious meets such as the Olympic Trials Wave I and Speedo Junior National Championships.

Best Times SCY:

100 free – 45.26

200 free – 1:40.37

100 back – 47.37

200 back – 1:45.38

100 fly – 48.96

At U.S. Olympic Team Trials in 2021, Hayburn swam the 100-meter backstroke. In prelims, he finished 6th with a new personal best of 55.90, taking .68 seconds off his previous best time. In finals, he posted a 56.50 to take 8th place.

Most recently, Hayburn swam at Speedo Junior Nationals. He competed in the 50 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly (all LCM). His highest finish of the meet was in the 100 back, where qualified for finals and finished 6th overall. He did that in a time of 56.36, about .78 seconds off his best time (55.58) from April. In the 100 fly, Hayburn set a best time by over half a second, finishing in 58.36.

Loyola (MD) is a Division I program that competes in the Patriot League Championships. At the 2022 championships, the men’s team finished 4th out of 10 teams.

With a whole year of high school left, Hayburn already owns times that will score at conference and win points for Loyola. At the 2022 championships, his best time would have placed 2nd in the 100 backstroke. Loyola’s top finisher, Conor Rutigliano, was a graduate student last season and used up his fifth year of eligibility.

Hayburn’s 200 back time would have won the conference last year by a few tenths of a second. The event was won by Loyola’s Henry Mueller, who was a freshman last season and will be a junior when Hayburn arrives.

Hayburn’s brother, Patrick, will also be a junior by the 2023-2024 season. He swims many of the same events as his little brother, competing in the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly at last year’s Patriot League Championships. He finished 9th in both backstroke events and 10th in the fly.

