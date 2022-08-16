Several Meet Records Fall at MN Central Zone 14 & U Champs

2022 MN Central Zone 14 & U Championships

August 4-7, 2022

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Full Results

The 2022 Central Zone 14 & U Championships was held at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis from August 4th-7th. There was a lot of fast swimming and exciting races, including the setting of nine new Central Zone meet records.

On day one, Claire Conklin of Team Illinois took down the first record in the Girls 13-14 50 meter free. She swam a 26.46, taking .19 seconds off the previous record which was set in 2018 by Brady Kendall.

Fourteen-year-old Conklin, who trains with Fox Valley Park District Riptide in Aurora, Illinois, set another meet record in the 50 meter backstroke. On Sunday, the final day of competition, she won the 50 back in 29.86, taking .42 seconds off the previous record. Indiana’s Elyse Heiser had set the previous record in 2018.

Fourteen year old Imogen Duffy (IL) won the 13-14 50 meter breaststroke in a time of 33.81, breaking the previous meet record by .06 seconds. The previous record of 33.87 was set in 2018 by Olivia Dedinger of Nebraska. Duffy was competing for Team Illinois, and she regularly trains and competes with the Hinsdale Swim Club in Hinsdale, IL.

The boys 13-14 50 meter breaststroke record was also taken down, this time by Wisconsin’s Sam Wolf. Wolf won the event in 30.00 seconds ,smashing the old record by .82. Matt Vatev of Illinois came in second place, also swimming under the previous record by posting a 30.07. The 30.82 record was held by James Pan and set in 2018. Wolf and Vatev are now ranked 1st and 2nd in the nation this year among 13-14 boys in that event.

In the boys 13-14 100 meter breast, Wolf and Vatev were top 2 again. This time, Vatev won (1:07.26) and Wolf came in second (1:08.47). Vatev is ranked 2nd in the nation this year.

In addition to the individual records, there were also five new meet records set in relay events- the girls 13-14 200 freestyle relay, and the boys 13-14 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, and 400 freestyle relay. In every race except for the boys 400 medley relay, the top two relay teams swam faster than the previous meet records.

Girls Records:

Event New Record Athlete LSC Previous Record Athlete LSC Year 13-14 50 Free 26.46 Claire Conklin IL 26.65 Brady Kendall MI 2018 13-14 50 Breast 33.81 Imogen Duffy IL 33.87 Olivia Dedinger NE 2018 13-14 50 Back 29.86 Claire Conklin IL 30.28 Elyse Heiser IN 2018 13-14 200 Free Relay 1:47.73 IL 1:48.44 IN 2021

Boys Records:

Event New Record Athlete LSC Previous Record Athlete LSC Year 13-14 50 Breast 30.00 Sam Wolf WI 30.82 James Pan MN 2018 13-14 400 Free Relay 3:37.81 IL 3:39.84 OH 2016 13-14 200 Medley Relay 1:49.39 WI 1:50.25 LE 2019 13-14 400 Medley Relay 4:00.24 IL 4:03.11 IL 2018 13-14 200 Free Relay 1:38.87 IL 1:39.51 OH 2016

Among the 11-12 age group, Wisconsin’s Maggie Dickinson had a couple stand out swims. She won both the 50 and 100 backstrokes, in times that rank 5th and 2nd in the nation this year among 11-12 year olds. In the 50 back, she dropped well over a second to go 31.29 in her individual race. Leading off Wisconsin’s 200 Medley Relay, she dropped even more time, going 31.23.

There were 7 different LSC’s competing at the meet. Team Illinois took first place with 6177 points, well ahead of Team Minnesota’s 4724.5 points.