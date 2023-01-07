Distance Freestyler Kate Hurst (2024) Announces Verbal Commitment to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hillsdale, New Jersey native Kate Hurst has announced her verbal commitment to the Northwestern University class of 2028.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Northwestern University! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, and all the people who have supported me. I also want to thank Coach Katie and the NU staff for giving me such an amazing opportunity! GO CATS!! 💜🤍😼 #B1G”

Hurst swims year-round with Scarlet Aquatics and focuses mainly on distance events. We ranked her among the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024. She was a top-8 finisher in the 1500 free (16:37.22 for 3rd place), 800 free (8:45.83 for 5th place), and 400 free (4:18.30 for 8th place) at the 2022 Speedo Junior National Championships last summer, earning PBs in those three events (she went 4:15.49 in the 400 in prelims) as well as the 200 free (2:03.32) leading off the 4×200 free relay. She also competed in the 200 free (21st place) and 200/400 IM.

Hurst recently took 2/10 off her best 500 free time at the LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational, but her best 1000/1650 times date from last spring when she won the 200/500/1000 free and 400 IM (and was runner-up in the 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly) at New Jersey Swimming’s Junior Olympics, and when she won the 100 free, 1650 free, and 200 breast (and was top-3 in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM) at the New Jersey Senior State Championships.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:47.64

1000 free – 9:49.61

1650 free – 16:30.10

Hurst will join the Wildcats with Grey Davis (also “Best of the Rest”) and Olivia Detter. She will take the baton from distance ace Lola Mull, currently a junior on the Wildcats’ roster.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.