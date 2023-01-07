2022 Swammy Awards: High School Team of the Year – Carmel (IN) Boys

To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here.

2022 HIGH SCHOOL TEAM OF THE YEAR – CARMEL HIGH SCHOOL (IN) BOYS

The Carmel High School Boys team, from Carmel, IN, is the winner of the 2022 High School Team of the Year Swammy. This marks the second time Carmel’s boys team has won the award, having done so in 2020 as well. This is the sixth time Carmel HS has won the award overall, since the Carmel girls team has won four times, which speaks to the excellence of the program.

Carmel won the IHSAA Boys State Championship early in 2022 by well over 100 points, marking their eighth consecutive state title, all of which have come under the direction of head coach Chris Plumb. On top of that, they shattered the National High School Record in the 200 medley relay, roaring to a stunning 1:26.88. They were incredible from start to finish on that relay. Sean Sullivan led off in 21.82, Ryan Malicki then split 24.18 on breast, Aaron Shackell was 20.86 on fly, and Chris Holmes anchored in 20.02.

Though that relay was the only record, national or state, broken by Carmel at the meet, they put up a ton of fantastic performances throughout the rest of the meet. They swept the relays, taking the 200 free relay in 1:22.53 and the 400 free in a speedy 2:58.11.

They had a pair of boys well under 1:40 in the 200 free. Aaron Shackell took second in the event at the state meet, swimming a 1:36.19. Gregg Enoch, who was just a sophomore, swam a 1:37.97.

Shackell went on to win the 100 fly in 47.69 after swimming a 47.48 in prelims. The team was unbelievable in the 100 fly as well, as Leo Han and Chris Holmes both swam 48.92 in the event at the state meet. Han also posted a 49.61 in the 100 back at the meet.

Enoch went on to take second in the 500 free, posting a 4:24.82. That swim came the day after he led prelims with a 4:23.99.

Ryan Malicki was on fire in the 100 breast, winning the event in 53.89. Malicki also came in second in the 200 IM, swimming a 1:47.41.

Sean Sullivan won the 100 free with a 44.22 as well.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

*IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER*

Carmel Girls – The Carmel girls team, which has won the High School Team of the Year Swammy four times, was as excellent as always this year. They broke four IHSAA Records at their state meet early in 2022, including the 200 medley relay, where they swam a 1:38.55. Alex Shackell , who was in the early stages of her huge breakout year at that point, broke the IHSAA Record in the 100 fly, clocking a 51.71. Berit Berglund cracked the IHSAA Record in the 100 back, swimming a 51.50 in prelims then matching that time exactly in finals. Lynsey Bowen , who was just a freshman, swam a 4:45.15 in prelims of the 500 free, tying the IHSAA Record in the event. She went on to win the event with a 4:49.13 in finals. Additionally, Devon Kitchel was a double event winner, taking the 200 IM in 1:57.82, then winning the 100 breast in 1:01.18. Kitchel posted a 1:00.69 in prelims of the 100 breast. Carmel also won the 200 free relay in 1:32.28, and posted a 3:19.54 to win the 400 free relay.

