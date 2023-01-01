2022 Swammy Awards: Heart of a Champion – Sawyer Hansen

To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here.

Eleven-year-old Sawyer Hansen has been named the recipient of the 2022 Heart of a Champion Swammy Award for his efforts in raising over $50,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Hansen first began his fundraising efforts at the age of 5 back in 2017 as part of a school “cares” project. From that project, he became inspired to help kids suffering from diseases like cancer.

That year, Hansen performed the first “Sawyer Swims for St. Jude” hour at his local pool, completing 2,625 yards and raising $3,400. Since then, Hansen has completed the swim annually, keeping a running tally of all of his yards and his total amount of donations.

This year, Hansen completed his longest swim yet, totaling 5,030 yards while raising a record $11,050. That brought his six-year total to 23,530 yards with $50,664 raised.

Year Grade Yardage Money Raised 2017 Kindergarten 2,625 yards $3,400.00 2018 1st grade 3,000 yards $4,300.00 2019 2nd grade 3,900 yards $8,461.00 2020 3rd grade 4,300 yards $12,253.00 2021 4th grade 4,675 yards $11,200.00 2022 5th grade 5,030 yards $11,050.00 Totals 23,530 yards $50,664.00

Hansen currently competes for Saint Petersburg Aquatics and had a strong year in competition as well. He finished the 2022 season as the top-ranked 11-year-old in the country in the 800 freestyle LCM (9:24.30) by nearly 20 seconds. He also ranked 2nd in the country among 11-year-olds in the 400 freestyle (4:37.41).

St. Jude is located in Memphis, Tennessee, with several affiliate hospitals located throughout the southern United States. The hospital typically serves approximately 8,000 patients each year, a majority of which are younger than 21 years old, and specializes in research for rare childhood diseases and cancers.