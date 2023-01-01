2022 SWAMMY Awards: SwimSwam’s Top 10 Podcasts of the Year

We had some great guests on the SwimSwam podcast in 2022, who joined us to discuss everything from world records, to favorite sets, to which strokes they prefer. Below is our list of the top 10 podcast episodes of the year which features no less than three Sandpipers, two coaches, and one 100 freestyle world record holder.

10. Greg Meehan Shares Perspective on Regan Smith‘s Departure from Stanford

Regan Smith‘s move to ASU interrupted an otherwise calm summer morning. She was the first of many big names to announce their move to train with the Sun Devils. We sat down with Stanford head coach Greg Meehan to discuss his perspective on Smith’s departure from Stanford after just one season.

9. Bella Sims Unapologetically Loves Fly, Little Salty That Backstroke is Currently Her Better Stroke

After breaking two world junior records in 12 minutes at the Indianapolis stop on the World Cup circuit, Olympian Bella Sims shared that despite one of those records being the 100 back, she actually prefers butterfly to backstroke.

8. Summer McIntosh Takes Big Meet Racing From Budapest into Birmingham

Canadian teenage sensation Summer McIntosh was one of the most electric swimmers of the year. In between Worlds and Commonwealth Games, she broke down her races in Budapest, including her gold medal 400 IM swim and her 400 free, where she became the fourth female swimmer to break 4:00.

7. NAG Record-Holder Ilya Kharun Did 60×100 @ 1:02 With Sandpipers Nat Team

In January, Ilya Kharun, one of the many rising stars on the Sandpipers of Nevada, gave insight into what the team’s practices are like. Kharun made his international senior meet debut in December as a member of team Canada and set a world junior record (50 fly) and three Canadian records (50/100/200 fly).

6. 16-Year-Old Olympian Katie Grimes Discusses her Favorite Training Sets, 4th Place Olympic Finish

The youngest member of the U.S. Tokyo Olympic roster Katie Grimes broke down her entire Olympic experience on the SwimSwam podcast in February. She also shared some of her favorite sets, giving us another look at what the Sandpipers get up to at practice.

5. Alex and Gretchen Walsh Sporti Swim Collaboration Behind The Scenes

Alex and Gretchen Walsh dropped a swimsuit collection with Sport this fall. They joined us on the podcast to give a behind the scenes look into their design process and why they decided to launch the collection when they did.

4. First Openly Trans NCAA Athlete Schuyler Bailar Gives Insight on Lia Thomas Competing

Schuyler Bailar, a former Harvard swimmer and the first openly trans NCAA athlete, discussed his experience as a trans athlete in college and what it’s like for him to be a trans person. He also breaks down the discrepancy in how biodiversity is accepted.

3. Adam Peaty Thinks A Team Speedo Medley Relay With Caeleb Dressel Would Break the World Record

Adam Peaty had an up and down 2022, but one of the highs for him was announcing his Speedo partnership. During the conversation, Peaty opined that a Team Speedo men’s medley relay (which would include him and Caeleb Dressel) would break the world record.

2. David Popovici Going PRs in Workout Before World Jrs, Talks Dressel & 100Fr WR

Our SWAMMY award winner for Male Swimmer of the Year, European Male Swimmer of the Year, and Junior Male Swimmer of the Year makes his first appearance on this list in the #2 spot. After breaking the 100 freestyle world record at European Championships, David Popovici joined us on the podcast to chat about his world record as well as his preparation for World Juniors.

1. Bob Bowman Discusses Popovici WR, Regan Smith to ASU, and Marchand World Titles

The #10 entry on this list was Greg Meehan sharing his perspective on Smith’s move to ASU. Now at #1, we’ve got the opposite perspective from Bob Bowman, who Smith moved to train under in Tempe. In addition to Smith, Bowman also discusses Leon Marchand‘s world titles in the 200/400 IM in Budapest as well as the comparison between Marchand and Michael Phelps.