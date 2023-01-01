2022 SWAMMY Awards: SwimSwam’s Top 10 YouTube Videos of the Year

It was a busy year for the SwimSwam Youtube Channel, filled with many interviews and even more pancakes. As we close out 2022, take a look back at our top 10 most watched videos of the year.

10. Bob Bowman on David Popovici: “He reminds me of Michael at a very young age”

A clip from a longer podcast interview with Bob Bowman, in this video the ASU head coach discusses the similarities he sees between Leon Marchand and Michael Phelps. Marchand, who is now in his sophomore season at ASU, rattled Phelps’ 400 IM world record–his last LCM one standings–at World Championships in June.

9. Protestors Against Lia Thomas Stand Outside & Attend Women’s NCAA Championships

Lia Thomas‘ attendance at Women’s NCAAs in March brought lots of attention to the meet even beyond the swimming community, including “non-swimming” people protesting outside the pool.

8. Why 7x Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Is Ok With Swimming Slowly In-Season

Caeleb Dressel didn’t win a single race at the Westmont Pro Series, which did not bother him in the slightest. “I think I’m in a really good place,” he said, before discussing the positives he took away from the meet.

7. Practice + Pancakes: Ledecky + Finke Go Head-to-Head in 15×100 Best Average

We were all treated to a show watching the reigning Olympic gold medalists in the 800 and 1500m freestyles push each other during a 15×100 best average set at a Florida practice.

6. WATCH: David Popovici 46.6 100 SCM Free, 23.8 Back-Half

We got our first lookat what David Popovici would bring to Short Course Worlds during Romanian Nationals, where the newly minted world record holder fired off a 23.8 back half in his 100 freestyle to clock 46.6.

5. 7x Olympic Gold Medalist Dressel Describes Painful Practices Under Coach Nesty

In February Dressel spoke about the transition from training with Gregg Troy to Anthony Nesty, describing some of the more painful practices Nesty’s handed out.

4. Dressel, Ledecky, Grothe, Hinds Exhibition 200 Free at UF Auburn Dual

This is the fourth entry on the list that features a Florida Gator, showing how much the swimmers who train there captivated our attention this year. Four pro Gators–including Dressel and Ledecky–faced off in an exhibition 200 free–it’s not often we get to see two stars of men’s and women’s swimming go head-to-head, making this dual meet a little more special.

3. Practice + Pancakes: 14-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Dazzles in Cavalier Aquatics Speed Practice

Thomas Heilman has been turning heads all year long. In February, we got a chance to see how the Cavalier speedster–who recently went 44.67/1:40.86 in the 100/200 fly at Winter Juniors East, breaking the 15-16 NAG in both.

2. WATCH: 14-Year-Old Thomas Heilman Goes 48.0 100y Fly in Practice

Keeping it with Heilman in Charlottesville, watch as the 15-year-old throws down a casual 48.0 100-yard fly in practice–a harbinger of what was to come this year.

1. Paige McKenna on Lia Thomas: “I respect her so much”

In her post-race interview, NCAA 1650 freestyle champion Paige McKenna shared her thoughts on Thomas.