2022 Swammy Awards: 2022 Female Swimmer of the Year – Katie Ledecky, USA

2022 FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR – KATIE LEDECKY, USA

The 2022 Female Swimmer of the Year Swammy goes to Katie Ledecky out of the United States. Having just turned 25 years old in March, Ledecky seems to have gotten back to her top form in her first full year since moving to Florida to train under Anthony Nesty.

The distance superstar kicked off her summer by going to the LC World Championships in Budapest. For the first time, Ledecky dropped the individual 200 free from her event schedule and that move seems to have paid off. She won four gold medals in Budapest, bringing her total LC World Champs medal haul to 22, passing Natalie Coughlin for the most LC Worlds medal by a female swimmer. She also was named FINA’s (now World Aquatics’) Female Swimmer of the Meet for the third time in her career.

In the women’s 400 free, Ledecky broke the Championship Record, swimming a 3:58.15. She also put up excellent times to win the women’s 800 free (8:08.04) and 1500 free (1500 free) 15:30.15. Ledecky also helped the U.S. women’s 4×200 free relay to victory and new Championship Record with a field-leading 1:53.67 split on the third leg. She was the only swimmer in the field to split under 1:54 in the race. Additionally, with Ledecky’s gold in the 800 free, she became the first swimmer ever, male or female, to win five consecutive World Champs titles in the same event.

Later in the summer, Ledecky went to U.S. Nationals, where she won all three events she competed in. Perhaps most impressively, she won a national title in the women’s 400 IM with a 4:35.77, setting a new personal best in the event. She also won the women’s 200 free in 1:54.50 and the 800 free in 8:12.03.

Following the summer, Ledecky made a very rare SC meters appearance, going to the Toronto and Indianapolis stops of the World Cup. While in Toronto, Ledecky won the women’s 1500 free in 15:08.24, breaking the World Record in the event by nearly ten seconds. The following week in Indianapolis, Ledecky set a new World Record in the women’s 800 free, swimming a 7:57.42.

Though none of her times were as fast as they were over the summer, Ledecky finished out her 2022 at the US Open, where she won all four of her events. Racing in LC meters, Ledecky won the women’s 200 free (1:56.74), 400 free (3:59.71), 800 free (8:13.90), and 1500 free (15:44.13). While most of those times were a ways off from her 2022 bests, it’s notable that’s Ledecky’s 3:59.71 400 free marked the 25th time in her career that she’s swum under 4:00 in the event, by far the most of anyone in history.

Also, after Ledecky’s performances in the LCM 800 free over the summer, she now holds the 27 fastest times in the history in the event.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Emma McKeon (AUS) – The reigning Female Swimmer of the Year was Australia’s Emma McKeon , who had a historically great outing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Following her Olympic performance, McKeon made the decision to sit out of the 2022 LC World Championships, instead choosing to focus on the Commonwealth Games. That decision worked out for McKeon, who was spectacular in Birmingham, winning eight medals, six of which were gold. Individually, she won gold in the women’s 50 free and 50 fly, also earning silver in the 100 fly and bronze in the 100 free. On top of that, McKeon won gold on the Australian women’s 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay, mixed 4×100 free relay and mixed 4×100 medley relay. Her performance in Birmingham tied Susie O’Neill and Ian Thorpe for the most medal won in a single Commonwealth Games (8), while also breaking the record for most total medals won at the Commonwealth Games (20). McKeon was then prolific at the SC World Championships in Melbourne, winning seven medals, four of which were gold. She set new Championship Records in the women’s 50 free (23.04) and 100 free (50.77), also helping to break World Records in the women’s 4×100 free relay and 4×50 free relay.

