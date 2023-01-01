Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All of the World Records Set in 2022

by Riley Overend

January 01st, 2023 International, News, Records

The swimming world could have easily experienced a post-Olympic hangover this year, but we saw even more world records broken in 2022 compared to last year.

In total, 26 world records were established — well, 27 if you count the epic tie between the U.S. and Australia in the 4×100 medley relay at Short Course Worlds as two. By comparison, there were 24 world records tallied in 2021.

Eight of the 26 world records this year came during the long-course season. Six of those were individual records while two were relays. The balance was flipped for the 19 short-course records: 10 (or 11) of them were relays and eight were individual.

During a busy racing schedule this year, world records were set at 10 different meets.

U.S. International Team Trials

Hunter Armstrong blazed a 23.71 50 backstroke for the first world record of the year in late April 

Australian Championships

Zac Stubblety-Cook clocked a 2:05.95 200 breaststroke in May, becoming the first under 2:06 in the event

Ariarne Titmus became the first to take down one of Katie Ledecky’s world records with a 3:56.40 400 free

World Championships

Thomas Ceccon broke Ryan Murphy’s world record with a 51.60 100 backstroke

Kristof Milak broke his own 200 butterfly world record with a 1:50.34 in front of his home crowd

Australia’s mixed 4×100 free relay team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, and Mollie O’Callaghan combined for a new world record of 3:19.38

Commonwealth Games

The Australian quartet of Madi Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Ariarne Titmus took down the 4×200 free relay world record with a 7:39.29

European Championships

David Popovici blasted a 46.86 in the 100 free to break Cesar Cielo’s 13-year-old world record

Japanese Short Course Championships

Tomoru Honda set the first world record of the short-course season in October with a 1:46.85 in the SCM 200 fly

Chinese Short Course Championships

Li Bingjie fired off a 3:51.30 in the SCM 400 free just a few days later

World Cup Series

At the second stop of the World Cup series in Toronto, Katie Ledecky crushed the SCM 1500 free world record by 10 seconds with a 15:08.24

Ledecky followed that up with a 7:57.42 in the SCM 800 free at the final World Cup stop in Indianapolis 

Solidarity Games

Kliment Kolesnikov lowered an eight-year-old world record in the SCM 50 back with a 22.11 in November

Short Course World Championships

Maggie MacNeil lowered her own SCM 50 back world record by .02 seconds with a 25.25 SCM

MacNeil also posted a 54.05 SCM 100 fly to break the world record by more than half a second

Ruta Meilutyte set her first world standard since 2013 with a 28.37 SCM 50 breast

France’s mixed 4×50 free relay squad went 1:27.33 to break the USA’s former world record

The Italian men cracked the 4×100 free relay world record with a 3:02.75

Emma McKeon’s 49.9 split powered the Australian women to a new world record in the 4×100 free relay

The U.S. men’s 4×200 free relay squad demolished the world record by nearly three seconds with a 6:44.12

The Australian women shattered the 4×200 free relay world record with a 7:30.87

The Italian men smashed the 4×50 medley relay world record with a 1:29.72

(No video found yet)

The Australian women’s 4×50 medley relay team snuck under the previous world record by .03 seconds with a 1:42.38

Team USA crushed the mixed 4×50 medley relay with a 1:35.15

The U.S. women broke the 4×100 medley relay world record with a 3:44.35

(No video found yet)

The American and Australian men capped Short Course Worlds with a thrilling tie in the 4×100 medley relay (3:18.98)

