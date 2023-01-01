All of the World Records Set in 2022

The swimming world could have easily experienced a post-Olympic hangover this year, but we saw even more world records broken in 2022 compared to last year.
In total, 26 world records were established — well, 27 if you count the epic tie between the U.S. and Australia in the 4×100 medley relay at Short Course Worlds as two. By comparison, there were 24 world records tallied in 2021.
Eight of the 26 world records this year came during the long-course season. Six of those were individual records while two were relays. The balance was flipped for the 19 short-course records: 10 (or 11) of them were relays and eight were individual.
During a busy racing schedule this year, world records were set at 10 different meets.
U.S. International Team Trials
Hunter Armstrong blazed a 23.71 50 backstroke for the first world record of the year in late April
Australian Championships
Zac Stubblety-Cook clocked a 2:05.95 200 breaststroke in May, becoming the first under 2:06 in the event
Ariarne Titmus became the first to take down one of Katie Ledecky’s world records with a 3:56.40 400 free
World Championships
Thomas Ceccon broke Ryan Murphy’s world record with a 51.60 100 backstroke
Kristof Milak broke his own 200 butterfly world record with a 1:50.34 in front of his home crowd
Australia’s mixed 4×100 free relay team of Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, and Mollie O’Callaghan combined for a new world record of 3:19.38
Commonwealth Games
The Australian quartet of Madi Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Ariarne Titmus took down the 4×200 free relay world record with a 7:39.29
European Championships
David Popovici blasted a 46.86 in the 100 free to break Cesar Cielo’s 13-year-old world record
Japanese Short Course Championships
Tomoru Honda set the first world record of the short-course season in October with a 1:46.85 in the SCM 200 fly
Chinese Short Course Championships
Li Bingjie fired off a 3:51.30 in the SCM 400 free just a few days later
World Cup Series
At the second stop of the World Cup series in Toronto, Katie Ledecky crushed the SCM 1500 free world record by 10 seconds with a 15:08.24
Ledecky followed that up with a 7:57.42 in the SCM 800 free at the final World Cup stop in Indianapolis
Solidarity Games
Kliment Kolesnikov lowered an eight-year-old world record in the SCM 50 back with a 22.11 in November
Short Course World Championships
Maggie MacNeil lowered her own SCM 50 back world record by .02 seconds with a 25.25 SCM
MacNeil also posted a 54.05 SCM 100 fly to break the world record by more than half a second
Ruta Meilutyte set her first world standard since 2013 with a 28.37 SCM 50 breast
France’s mixed 4×50 free relay squad went 1:27.33 to break the USA’s former world record
The Italian men cracked the 4×100 free relay world record with a 3:02.75
Emma McKeon’s 49.9 split powered the Australian women to a new world record in the 4×100 free relay
The U.S. men’s 4×200 free relay squad demolished the world record by nearly three seconds with a 6:44.12
The Australian women shattered the 4×200 free relay world record with a 7:30.87
The Italian men smashed the 4×50 medley relay world record with a 1:29.72
(No video found yet)
The Australian women’s 4×50 medley relay team snuck under the previous world record by .03 seconds with a 1:42.38
Just unstoppable!!
🇦🇺 Team Australia set a new World Record in the 4×50 Medley #FINAMelbourne22 pic.twitter.com/BbWXKdBxpb
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) December 17, 2022
Team USA crushed the mixed 4×50 medley relay with a 1:35.15
The U.S. women broke the 4×100 medley relay world record with a 3:44.35
(No video found yet)
The American and Australian men capped Short Course Worlds with a thrilling tie in the 4×100 medley relay (3:18.98)
A new shared WOOOOORLD RECORD 🚨
USA 🇺🇸 & Australia 🇦🇺 share gold in the Men's 4×100 Medley Relay ⏱️3:18.98 #FINAMelbourne22 pic.twitter.com/eVanHmaZCX
— World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) December 18, 2022