All of the World Records Set in 2022

The swimming world could have easily experienced a post-Olympic hangover this year, but we saw even more world records broken in 2022 compared to last year.

In total, 26 world records were established — well, 27 if you count the epic tie between the U.S. and Australia in the 4×100 medley relay at Short Course Worlds as two. By comparison, there were 24 world records tallied in 2021.

Eight of the 26 world records this year came during the long-course season. Six of those were individual records while two were relays. The balance was flipped for the 19 short-course records: 10 (or 11) of them were relays and eight were individual.

During a busy racing schedule this year, world records were set at 10 different meets.

U.S. International Team Trials

Australian Championships

World Championships

Commonwealth Games

European Championships

Japanese Short Course Championships

Chinese Short Course Championships

World Cup Series

Solidarity Games

Short Course World Championships

Team Australia set a new World Record in the 4×50 Medley

