Katie Ledecky Breaks 1500 Free World Record by 10 Seconds; Gets 800 AR En Route

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

In her first-ever short course 1500 meter freestyle, American Katie Ledecky shattered the World Record.

Ledecky’s winning time of 15:08.24 broke the old record of 15:18.01 that was set by German Sarah (Kohler) Wellbrock in 2019.

Ledecky was already the World Record holder in long course at 15:20. Given that most swimmers are 2-3% faster in the short course 1500 than the long course (Wellbrock, for example, is 24 seconds better), that Ledecky was able to break this record by so much is not a surprise, though none-the-less stunning.

Unlike the 400 free World Record that we saw go down earlier this week in China, the 1500 is something that a lot of very good distance swimmers have swum very seriously in short course. Besides Wellbrock, the all-time top performers list includes names like Mireia Belmonte, Lotte Friis, and Simona Quadarella.

But none of those swimmers are Ledecky, who in the 1500, more than any other race, is heads-and-shoulders ahead of anybody else in the history of the sport.

The record-watch was on early. By 600 meters, 40% of the way into the race, she was already 5 seconds under the World Record.

Ledecky’s 800 meter split of 8:00.58 came very close to breaking Mireia Belmonte’s World Record of 7:59.34 in that event, and crushed the American Record of 8:07.67 set by Leah Smith in 2016.

Splits Comparison:

Wellbrock Ledecky Leah Smith Cumulative Pace Under WR Former World Record Holder New World Record Former 800 AR 100m -0.85 59.28 58.43 58.1 200m -1.03 60.74 60.56 60.95 300m -1.51 61.21 60.73 61.3 400m -2.34 61.33 60.5 61.89 500m -3.78 61.41 59.97 61.8 600m -5 61.25 60.03 62.03 700m -6.4 61.51 60.11 61.88 800m -7.81 61.66 60.25 59.72 900m -8.75 61.36 60.42 – 1000m -9.54 61.57 60.78 – 1100m -9.77 61.62 61.39 – 1200m -9.81 61.69 61.65 – 1300m -9.46 61.63 61.98 – 1400m -9.48 61.57 61.55 – 1500m -9.77 60.18 59.89 –

