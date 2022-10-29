2022 FINA World Cup: Toronto – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
We’re back for the second finals session at the Toronto stop on the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit. It’s another packed session, with 11 medal rounds. Both Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky are back in action with doubles, though they won’t go head-to-head.
McIntosh takes on the 400 IM, which she won at both Worlds and Commonwealth Games this summer, the latter in world junior record time. She hacked five seconds off her lifetime best to win 400 free on Night 1, setting world junior and world cup records in the process. Later in the session, she’ll swim the 100 back, where she avoided a swim-off for a lane as Maggie MacNeil scratched to focus on the 50 fly.
Ledecky is set to race the 1500 free, where the big question on everyone’s mind is if Sarah Kohler‘s 15:18.01 world record is on borrowed time. Ledecky finished second to McIntosh in a thrilling 400 free race with a lifetime best 3:52.88, breaking her old American record. On the back end of her double, she has the 200 free. There, she’ll face world record Siobhan Haughey, who won the event in Berlin with a 1:51.36.
One of the most anticipated events on the men’s side is the 200 IM, where Shaine Casas and Matt Sates are separated by only .04 seconds. Casas never trailed on Night 1 on the way to his wins in the 200 back and 100 IM. He holds the edge over Sates after prelims in 1:54.23. For his part, Sates won this event last weekend in Berlin in 1:51.64 and will be eager to keep his lead in the points standings.
Women’s 400 IM – Fastest Heat
- World Record 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017
World Junior Record: 4:23.33 benchmark
- World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017
PODIUM:
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 4:21.49 WJ
- Sydney Pickrem (CAN) – 4:28.45
- Bailey Andison (CAN) – 4:29.36
The Canadian women picked up right where they left off after a dominant night one, sweeping the podium of the women’s 400 IM. After winning an electric race in the 400 freestyle in world junior and world cup record time, Summer McIntosh once again smashed another world junior record. Her 4:21.49 blows by the benchmark world junior record, as well as the Canadian record of 4:23.68 which was held by Sydney Pickrem.
Hali Flickinger kept it close between her and McIntosh on the fly leg, but McIntosh distanced herself from the American (and the rest of the field) over the backstroke leg. She was actually ahead of world record pace through the backstroke, though Belmonte swam away from her on the breaststroke.
Pickrem used a strong breaststroke leg to power herself into second place. Post-race, she talked about how she knows there’s been some doubts about her breaststroke strength, so it meant a lot to use it effectively in this race. Rounding out the podium for the Canadians was Bailey Andison, who touched in 4:29.36.
Women’s 1500 Free – Fastest Heat
- World Record: 15:18.01, Sarah Kohler (GER) – 2019
- World Junior Record: 15:45.29, Merve Tuncel (TUR) – 2020
- World Cup Record:
PODIUM:
Men’s 50 Back – Finals
- World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 2014
- World Junior Record: 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA) – 2009
PODIUM:
Women’s 200 Free – Finals
- World Record: 1:50.31, Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 1:52.50, Taylor Ruck (CAN) – 2016
- World Cup Record: 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017
PODIUM:
Men’s 200 IM – Finals
- World Record: 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2012
- World Junior Record: 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2021
PODIUM:
Women’s 100 Back – Finals
- World Record: 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS) – 2019
- World Junior Record: 55.99 Benchmark
- World Cup Record: 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN) – 2009
PODIUM:
Men’s 50 Breast – Finals
- World Record: 24.95, Emre Sakci (TUR) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 25.85, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009
PODIUM:
Women’s 50 Fly – Finals
- World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 2009
- World Junior Record: 24.55, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 24.38 Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 2009
PODIUM:
Men’s 100 Free – Finals
- World Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 46.11, Kliment Kolesnikov – 2018
- World Cup Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 2021
PODIUM:
Women’s 100 Breast – Finals
- World Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2013/2016
- World Junior Record: 1:02.36 Benchmark
- World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2013/2016
PODIUM:
Men’s 200 Fly – Finals
- World Record: 1:46.85, Tomoru Honda (JPN) – 2022
- World Junior Record: 1:49.62, Chen Juner (CHN) – 2022
- World Cup Record: 1:48.56, Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 2013
PODIUM:
15:04 for Ledecky?
Her first 400 was 4:00 and her second was also 4:00… new splitting for the mile for her as well.
Bro this poor 1500 WR
Ledecky doing Ledecky things. 8 seconds ahead of WR pace at the halfway point.
She nearly just broke the 800 record with her split at the turn, 8:00
As of now KL is gonna smash the 1500 free WR.
I think if her turns were better timed on the fly that could have been a world record for Summer!
not just fly, all of them
Just another WJR for Summer to add to her collection …