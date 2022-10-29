2022 FINA World Cup: Toronto – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

DAY TWO FINALS HEAT SHEET

We’re back for the second finals session at the Toronto stop on the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit. It’s another packed session, with 11 medal rounds. Both Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky are back in action with doubles, though they won’t go head-to-head.

McIntosh takes on the 400 IM, which she won at both Worlds and Commonwealth Games this summer, the latter in world junior record time. She hacked five seconds off her lifetime best to win 400 free on Night 1, setting world junior and world cup records in the process. Later in the session, she’ll swim the 100 back, where she avoided a swim-off for a lane as Maggie MacNeil scratched to focus on the 50 fly.

Ledecky is set to race the 1500 free, where the big question on everyone’s mind is if Sarah Kohler‘s 15:18.01 world record is on borrowed time. Ledecky finished second to McIntosh in a thrilling 400 free race with a lifetime best 3:52.88, breaking her old American record. On the back end of her double, she has the 200 free. There, she’ll face world record Siobhan Haughey, who won the event in Berlin with a 1:51.36.

One of the most anticipated events on the men’s side is the 200 IM, where Shaine Casas and Matt Sates are separated by only .04 seconds. Casas never trailed on Night 1 on the way to his wins in the 200 back and 100 IM. He holds the edge over Sates after prelims in 1:54.23. For his part, Sates won this event last weekend in Berlin in 1:51.64 and will be eager to keep his lead in the points standings.

Women’s 400 IM – Fastest Heat

World Record 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017

World Junior Record: 4:23.33 benchmark

World Cup Record: 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2017

The Canadian women picked up right where they left off after a dominant night one, sweeping the podium of the women’s 400 IM. After winning an electric race in the 400 freestyle in world junior and world cup record time, Summer McIntosh once again smashed another world junior record. Her 4:21.49 blows by the benchmark world junior record, as well as the Canadian record of 4:23.68 which was held by Sydney Pickrem.

Hali Flickinger kept it close between her and McIntosh on the fly leg, but McIntosh distanced herself from the American (and the rest of the field) over the backstroke leg. She was actually ahead of world record pace through the backstroke, though Belmonte swam away from her on the breaststroke.

Pickrem used a strong breaststroke leg to power herself into second place. Post-race, she talked about how she knows there’s been some doubts about her breaststroke strength, so it meant a lot to use it effectively in this race. Rounding out the podium for the Canadians was Bailey Andison, who touched in 4:29.36.

Women’s 1500 Free – Fastest Heat

World Record: 15:18.01, Sarah Kohler (GER) – 2019

World Junior Record: 15:45.29, Merve Tuncel (TUR) – 2020

World Cup Record:

Men’s 50 Back – Finals

World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 2014

World Junior Record: 22.77, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

World Cup Record: 22.61, Peter Marshall (USA) – 2009

Women’s 200 Free – Finals

World Record: 1:50.31, Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 2021

(HKG) – 2021 World Junior Record: 1:52.50, Taylor Ruck (CAN) – 2016

World Cup Record: 1:50.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

Men’s 200 IM – Finals

World Record: 1:49.63, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2012

World Junior Record: 1:51.45, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 1:50.66, Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2021

Women’s 100 Back – Finals

World Record: 54.89, Minna Atherton (AUS) – 2019

World Junior Record: 55.99 Benchmark

World Cup Record: 55.23, Shiho Sakai (JPN) – 2009

Men’s 50 Breast – Finals

World Record: 24.95, Emre Sakci (TUR) – 2021

World Junior Record: 25.85, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2017

World Cup Record: 25.25, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009

Women’s 50 Fly – Finals

World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 2009

World Junior Record: 24.55, Claire Curzan (USA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 24.38 Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 2009

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

World Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 2021

World Junior Record: 46.11, Kliment Kolesnikov – 2018

World Cup Record: 44.84, Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 2021

Women’s 100 Breast – Finals

World Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2013/2016

(LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2013/2016 World Junior Record: 1:02.36 Benchmark

World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)/Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 2013/2016

Men’s 200 Fly – Finals

World Record: 1:46.85, Tomoru Honda (JPN) – 2022

World Junior Record: 1:49.62, Chen Juner (CHN) – 2022

World Cup Record: 1:48.56, Chad Le Clos (RSA) – 2013

