Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh on Viewing Pressure as Support

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

After breaking the 400 IM world junior record and Canadian record in 4:21.49, she got asked about how she’s been handling the pressure of being such a rising star. She responded with poise, saying she looks at it more as support from the people around her.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!