Summer McIntosh on Viewing Pressure as Support

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
After breaking the 400 IM world junior record and Canadian record in 4:21.49, she got asked about how she’s been handling the pressure of being such a rising star. She responded with poise, saying she looks at it more as support from the people around her.