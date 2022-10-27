Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

China’s Li Bingjie Rips 3:51.30 Short Course 400 Free World Record

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th
  • Beijing, China
  • FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results via Asian Media

While competing on day one of the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships, Li Bingjie crushed a new World Record time of 3:51.30 in the women’s short course 400 freestyle.

Li’s effort easily overtook the previous World Record mark of 3:53.92 Australia’s Ariarne Titmus put up at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships.

Li handily beat the competition tonight in Beijing, with Tang Muhan getting to the wall in 3:59.82 for silver while Liu Yaxin rounded out the top 3 in 4:00.33.

Splits for Li’s swim:

Entering this meet, Li’s lifetime best in this 4free event rested at the 3:55.83 she logged at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships. That gave the Chinese ace the gold medal ahead of runners-up Summer McIntosh of Canada and Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong. McIntosh reaped silver in 3:57.87 while Haughey earned bronze in 3:58.12.

Li’s 3:51.30 tonight also overtakes the previous Chinese national record, a time which stood at the 3:53.92 teammate Wang Jianjiahe posted in 2018 during that year’s FINA World Cup. As such, Li hacked more than two and a half seconds off of that mark and more than four seconds off her own previous PB en route to clocking the new World Record.

Post-race, Li reportedly said, “I’m very excited now. I didn’t expect this time. I was thinking of 3:53 high so this is out of expectation.”

The end of Li’s race can be seen here.

Li is a two-time Olympic medalist, having won gold as a member of China’s World Record-breaking women’s 800m freestyle relay, as well as individual bronze in the 400m freestyle.

Negative Nora
1 minute ago

3:51.30? That’s nearly a three second drop from the previous mark. I think that’s even a tough benchmark for even Titmus and Ledecky – although their focus is all gears on LC. I know Ledecky is swimming it at the World Cups and I thought she wouldn’t get the 400 anyway, but the 800/1500. Now it’s 3 seconds faster?! This was a phenomenal swim. 1:55.8/1:55.5 negative split. I’m curious who leaves this weekend as the 800FR world record holder now.

Obese Legend
33 minutes ago

The Asian forces keep on giving surprises.

Troyy
37 minutes ago

Didn’t think this record would survive the year but who thought it would be Li to break it? I wonder if Titmus will care enough to try and get it back or will she mostly ignore SCM going forth?

Greg
Reply to  Troyy
4 minutes ago

She will ignore scm

Noah
54 minutes ago

Thx for giving KL a new goal time for this or next weekend

jpm49
Reply to  Noah
34 minutes ago

Also for Summer McIntosh…

Demarrit Steenbergen
1 hour ago

Now this is unexpected. Will we have another sub 4 in long course?

