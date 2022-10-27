LIAC’s Got Another 200 Butterflier: 13-Year Old Ryan Baldwin Swims 1:55.82 (SCY)

2022 LIAC Chappy’s Big Race Invitational

October 22-23, 2022

East Meadow, New York

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 MR LIAC Chappy’s Big Race Invitational”

The Long Island Aquatic Club is developing a knack for the 200 butterfly. The USA Swimming team, home to US National Team member in that event Tess Howley, had another new 200 fly phenom emerge last weekend in a hosted meet.

13-year old Ryan Baldwin swam 1:55.82 in the 200-yard butterfly. That ranks him as the fastest 13-14 in the country so far this season, even at the younger end of the age group.

That time is a new personal best for Baldwin, knocking almost four seconds off his previous best of 1:59.49 from March – his last swim in the event at the NCSA Age Group Championships.

Baldwin also swam 7 best times at the meet, including notably a 53.29 in the 100 yard fly at the meet.

50 free – 23.21

200 free – 1:48.48

50 back – 26.49

50 breast – 31.79

200 IM – 2:03.24

100 fly – 53.29

200 fly – 1:55.82

The last few years have seen some outliers among 14-year old boys in this race, so he has a ways to go to catch Thomas Heilman’s 13-14 national age group record of 1:42.77. It takes a 1:48-high crack the top-10 all-time in the age group, and a 1:52-low to crack the all-time top 100.

Howley, a Virginia commit, also swam at the meet, clocking a 1:56.42 in the 200 fly. This was her first official racing since the Junior Pan Pac Championships in August. She finished 5th, one spot behind Baldwin, in the mixed-gender field.

Other Noteworthy Results: