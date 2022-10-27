World Championships Bronze Medalist Leah Hayes Verbally Commits To UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leah Hayes, a former world junior record holder and the 2022 World Championships bronze medalist in the 200 IM, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia for the 2024-25 NCAA season. She is the #2 recruit in SwimSwam’s girls’ class of 2024 rankings, and is the highest-ranked high school junior on the girls’ side to commit.

It is with great joy I announce my verbal commitment to the University of Virginia where I will continue my academic and athletic career!! I can’t wait for all that’s to come with joining the team! I want to say a special thank you to Coach Nancy & my family for helping me reach this point, and to Coach Todd for this wonderful opportunity!! GO HOOS!⚔️⚔️⚔️

Hayes is coming off a huge long course season, where she dropped from a best time 2:12.89 to 2:08.91 in just a year. The latter time was clocked at the 2022 World Championships, where she took bronze behind Kaylee McKeown and current UVA swimmer Alex Walsh and broke the world junior record (which was later on broken by Summer McIntosh, who went 2:08.70 at the Commonwealth Games). However, she’s very strong in yards, holding the top 200 IM time in her class (1:54.09), which would have been fast enough to place sixth in the ‘A’ finals at 2022 NCAAs. Her 200 free time of 1:44.13 is also just 0.03 seconds slower than her future teammate Anna Moesch (who is the top 200 freestyler in the class of 2024), and would have made the ‘B’ finals at 2022 NCAAs.

In addition to the 200 IM and 200 free, Hayes also holds a likely NCAA qualifying time in the 400 IM, and formidable 50/100 free times that give her strong relay potential.

Best Times (Short Course Yards):

200 IM: 1:54.09 (best in class)

400 IM: 4:11.60

200 free: 1:44.13

100 free: 48.34

50 free: 22.86

Despite the fact that Katie Grimes, the top recruit in the class of 2024 by a significant margin, has not committed yet, Hayes’ commitment likely solidifies the fact that UVA has the best recruiting class of 2024. Aside from Hayes, the Cavaliers also picked up #3 Anna Moesch, who is the best pure sprint freestyler in her class and has arguably the biggest relay value; as well as #9 Bailey Hartmann, #12 Katie Christopherson, and honorable mention Aspen Gersper.

Hayes’ commitment also makes UVA the best school in the nation for women’s 200 IMers. Virginia now has three out of the last five World/Olympic medalists in the event, as 2020 Olympic silver medalist/2022 World Champion Alex Walsh and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Kate Douglass both currently attend the school. In short course, UVA has the American record holder in the 200 IM (Walsh), the #3 performer of all-time (Douglass), as well as NCAA all-Americans Ella Nelson and Abby Harter. However, Hayes’ eligibility will not overlap with any of the aforementioned swimmers unless Walsh and Harter decide to take a fifth year.

A native of Sugar Grove, Illinois, Hayes currently swims for the Fox Valley District Riptide swim club and Kaneland High School.

