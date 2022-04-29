Hunter Armstrong Blasts 23.71 To Take Out 50 Backstroke World Record

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The 3rd night of finals at the 2022 US World Championships Trials featured a 50 backstroke world record-breaking swim from Hunter Armstrong. Armstrong threw down a 23.71 to take out the former world record of 23.80, which Kliment Kolesnikov set at the 2021 European Championships.

In addition to a world record, this is a new American and US Open record for Armstrong. Armstrong lowered both of those records during prelims with a 24.01 to take out Ryan Murphy’s 24.24 from back in 2018.

Prior to 2022 Trials, Hunter Armstrong had never been under 25 seconds in this event, having held a personal best of 25.51 from the Bloomington Pro Swim Series back in 2019.

With this win, Armstrong has qualified to race the event at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest this summer. Justin Ress placed second in the event with a 23.92, which makes him the third man in history to break the 24-second barrier after Kolesnikov and Armstrong.

All-time Men’s LCM 50 Backstroke Rankings

Shaine Casas nearly crack that 24-second barrier with a third place swim of 24.00, while Ryan Murphy posted a 24.57 to trail his 24.24 PB.

Considering that he won the event, Armstrong has qualified to race the 50 backstroke in Budapest this summer, but the second entrant will be decided during the 100 backstroke. If someone other than Armstrong wins 100 backstroke they will get the second 50 backstroke spot on the team. The top seed in the 100 backstroke is world record-holder and multi-Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy.

Armstrong raced his way onto the Olympic team in the summer of 2021 and raced the 100 backstroke in Tokyo. He swam a 53.21 during semi-finals, tying Japan’s Ryosuke Irie for 9th overall. During the 2021-2022 NCAA season, Armstrong placed 5th in the 100 backstroke at NCAAs for Ohio State with a 44.42 in the final. He also raced the 100 freestyle and wound up in 16th place with a 41.92.