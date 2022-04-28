4:44.63 Kayla Han Becomes 3rd-Fastest 13-14-Year-Old In The 400 IM

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

During the B-final of the 400 IM at the 2022 US World Championships Trials, 13-year-old Kayla Han posted a 4:44.63 to become the 3rd fastest 13-14-year-old in American history. Her swim was more than 5 seconds better than the 4:49.97 she swam during prelims and places her right behind Claire Tuggle in the age group rankings.

US 13-14 Women’s 400 IM Rankings – All Time

The two leading women in the 13-14 rankings are Becca Mann and Katie Hoff who both dipped under 4:40 when they were in that age group. Kayla Han is now a part of a trio of women on the rankings who have hit 4:44, along with Claire Tuggle and Elizabeth Beisel. Considering that Han is still 13, she still had some time to get under 3:40 and vie for that NAG.

Han is in good company in these rankings considering that both Hoff and Beisel went on to collect Olympic medals in this event (Hoff won bronze in 2008 Beisel took silver in 2012).

Han’s 4:44.63 was fast enough to place first in the B-final by over 3 seconds as Avery Klamfoth came in second with a 4:47.76. Klamfoth, a 14-year-old, is now the 10th-best in the age group in history.

Coming into this meet, Han’s PB was a 4:47.92 from earlier this season at the US Open Championships. Han raced this event at Wave I of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Trials and placed 5th overall in the final. Earlier this year Han posted a 4:49.43 in La Mirada, California.