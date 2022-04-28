Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass on 2:21.4 200 Breast: “I think I’m still learning how to swim it”

Comments: 3

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)
  • US Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)
  • Jr World Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 2:25.91
Podium:

  1. Lilly King, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.19
  2. Kate Douglass, Virginia – 2:21.43
  3. Annie Lazor, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.91
  4. Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:24.62
  5. Lydia Jacoby, Seward – 2:26.60
  6. Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:27.60
  7. Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:29.07
  8. Josie Panitz, Ohio State – 2:29.78

In a thrilling race to the end, Lilly King edged Kate Douglass and Annie Lazor to win the women’s 200 breast with 2:21.19. King went out characteristically fast, leading by .9 at the halfway mark in 1:07.7. Douglass turned up the pressure over the second half of the race and finished just .24 behind King with 2:21.43 to become the fourth-fastest performer in American history (behind only Rebecca Soni, King, and Lazor). Lazor touched in third place with 2:21.91, and the trio are now the only sub-2:22s in the world so far this year.

Splits:

King – 1:07.7/1:13.4
Douglass – 1:08.5/1:12.8
Lazor – 1:09.0/1:12.8

Alex Dragovich
5 minutes ago

BuT sHe CaN oNlY dO bReAsTsTrOkE cUz PuLlOuTs

Pisspooler
Reply to  Alex Dragovich
53 seconds ago

This confuses me..

Jeepers
30 minutes ago

I look forward to seeing what she does at World’s and beyond. Insanely talented.

