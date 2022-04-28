Kate Douglass on 2:21.4 200 Breast: “I think I’m still learning how to swim it”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
WOMEN’S 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)
- US Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)
- Jr World Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)
- FINA “A” Cut: 2:25.91
Podium:
- Lilly King, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.19
- Kate Douglass, Virginia – 2:21.43
- Annie Lazor, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.91
- Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:24.62
- Lydia Jacoby, Seward – 2:26.60
- Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:27.60
- Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:29.07
- Josie Panitz, Ohio State – 2:29.78
In a thrilling race to the end, Lilly King edged Kate Douglass and Annie Lazor to win the women’s 200 breast with 2:21.19. King went out characteristically fast, leading by .9 at the halfway mark in 1:07.7. Douglass turned up the pressure over the second half of the race and finished just .24 behind King with 2:21.43 to become the fourth-fastest performer in American history (behind only Rebecca Soni, King, and Lazor). Lazor touched in third place with 2:21.91, and the trio are now the only sub-2:22s in the world so far this year.
Splits:
King – 1:07.7/1:13.4
Douglass – 1:08.5/1:12.8
Lazor – 1:09.0/1:12.8
BuT sHe CaN oNlY dO bReAsTsTrOkE cUz PuLlOuTs
This confuses me..
I look forward to seeing what she does at World’s and beyond. Insanely talented.