Kate Douglass on 2:21.4 200 Breast: “I think I’m still learning how to swim it”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

US Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

Jr World Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)

FINA “A” Cut: 2:25.91

Podium:

Lilly King, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.19 Kate Douglass, Virginia – 2:21.43 Annie Lazor, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.91 Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:24.62 Lydia Jacoby, Seward – 2:26.60 Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:27.60 Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:29.07 Josie Panitz, Ohio State – 2:29.78

In a thrilling race to the end, Lilly King edged Kate Douglass and Annie Lazor to win the women’s 200 breast with 2:21.19. King went out characteristically fast, leading by .9 at the halfway mark in 1:07.7. Douglass turned up the pressure over the second half of the race and finished just .24 behind King with 2:21.43 to become the fourth-fastest performer in American history (behind only Rebecca Soni, King, and Lazor). Lazor touched in third place with 2:21.91, and the trio are now the only sub-2:22s in the world so far this year.

Splits:

King – 1:07.7/1:13.4

Douglass – 1:08.5/1:12.8

Lazor – 1:09.0/1:12.8