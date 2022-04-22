Pick The Winners: SwimSwam’s Pick ‘Em Contest For 2022 U.S. Trials Is Here!

The 2022 U.S. International Team Trials (AKA World Championship Trials) are fast approaching, and the Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest is now live!

The prizes for this contest will be provided by Speedo USA.

Need help making picks? Check out the SwimSwam official preview index here.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 6 points

3rd – 5 points

4th – 4 point

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 2 points.

Picks will close at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 26, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 8:00 am on Tuesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

Be 18 or older

Accept responsibility for any and all taxes

Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility

Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)

Must enter contest using their real name

No purchase is required for entry

Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

PRIZES

The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but we all do love prizes. Many, many thanks to the prize sponsor, Speedo USA.

THE TOP SCORER OF EACH DAY RECEIVES:

Speedo Socket 2.0 mirrored goggle

Speedo logo Sweatshirt

Teamster 2.0 backpack

THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER, WITH THE MOST OVERALL POINTS, RECEIVES:

All of the above, plus the Speedo Fastskin suit