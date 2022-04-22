Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pick The Winners: SwimSwam’s Pick ‘Em Contest For 2022 U.S. Trials Is Here!

The 2022 U.S. International Team Trials (AKA World Championship Trials) are fast approaching, and the Official SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest is now live!

The prizes for this contest will be provided by Speedo USA.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Need help making picks? Check out the SwimSwam official preview index here.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

  • 1st – 7 points
  • 2nd – 6 points
  • 3rd – 5 points
  • 4th – 4 point

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 2 points.

Picks will close at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 26, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 8:00 am on Tuesday. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must:

  • Be 18 or older
  • Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
  • Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
  • Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
  • Must enter contest using their real name
  • No purchase is required for entry
  • Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes

PRIZES

The Pick ‘Em has always been about bragging rights, but we all do love prizes. Many, many thanks to the prize sponsor, Speedo USA.

THE TOP SCORER OF EACH DAY RECEIVES:

Speedo Socket 2.0 mirrored goggle

Speedo logo Sweatshirt

Teamster 2.0 backpack

THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER, WITH THE MOST OVERALL POINTS, RECEIVES:

All of the above, plus the Speedo Fastskin suit

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!