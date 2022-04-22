Absences: Big College Names McHugh, Magahey, & Mefford Out of Trials

Men’s Edition

The 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials are on a unique timeline by American swimming standards. Though April trials meets coming out of the NCAA Championships are common internationally, in the U.S., athletes usually have at least a few months to regroup before setting out again for another taper meet.

This is also an opportunity for some athletes as well. Those collegiate swimmers who have exhausted their eligibility don’t have as difficult of a decision to make about hanging on for another month, just to see what happens.

We’ve compiled a list of swimmers who would have been high seeds and probable A-Finalists in at least one event who are absent entirely from the psych sheets. Not just absent in an event, but not participating at all.

Who is included in this list:

Swimmers who have not competed since the 2021 US Olympic Trials. We recognize that many of these athletes are probably retired, and that they may have told their friends and teammates that they are retired, but they have not announced it publicly, so we won’t jump to any conclusions.

Swimmers who may be skipping the meet because they just completed their collegiate seasons.

Swimmers who are injured, but who we have not reported their injuries yet.

Who is not included in this list:

Swimmers who have announced their retirements.

Swimmers about whom we’ve published reports on their injuries (i.e. Blake Pieroni).

Swimmers who have already announced they won’t be racing at this meet (i.e. Jake Mitchell, upon his transfer to Florida)

SWIMMERS COMING OUT OF THE NCAA SEASON

Post-Grad SWIMMERS WHO HAVE STARTED ‘OTHER THINGS’

Like jobs, graduate degrees, etc.

Nathan Adrian (started a swim school and swim club in Northern California, has only raced once since the Olympic Trials at a small local meet in California).

(started a swim school and swim club in Northern California, has only raced once since the Olympic Trials at a small local meet in California). Matt Grevers (who opened a swim school in Arizona).

Josh Prenot (began a career as a Data Analyst with ClickUp in August 2021).

POST-GRADS WHO HAVEN’T RACED SINCE THE 2021 US OLYMPIC TRIALS/OLYMPIC GAMES