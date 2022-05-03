Bruce Marchionda Added to U.S. Coaching Staff for 2022 World Championships

Bruce Marchionda, the head coach of the TAC Titans, was added as the 6th assistant coach for the U.S. team for the World Championships.
Marchionda is the personal coach of Claire Curzan, who is qualified for 4 individual events and at least two relays (possible four, including mixed events).
His original omission, combined with the U.S. only naming 5 assistants (rather than the traditional 6), raised a few eyebrows: coaches of athletes with big schedules like Curzan’s are often chosen for teams. USA Swimming says Marchionda wasn’t announced with the original group as they were waiting for a concrete commitment from Marchionda that he would attend – pointing to a simple timing issue with wanting to get the initial staff out on Sunday evening.
Marchionda has been on three previous USA National Team staffs: at the 2019 World Junior Championships, 2014 Short Course World Championships, and 2012 Short Course World Championships. Curzan is his second Olympic medalist: he also coached current TAC Titans assistant Claire Donahue, who won a medley relay gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games.
Marchionda and Ron Aitken, head coach of the Sandpipers of Nevada, are the two assistant coaches from club teams, after none were chosen for the Olympics last year. They join head Texas men’s coach Eddie Reese, head Texas women’s coach Carol Capitani, head Stanford women’s coach Greg Meehan, and head Ohio State coach Bill Dorenkott as assistants. Florida head coach Anthony Nesty and Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo will lead the men’s and women’s teams, respectively.
Current athletes on the U.S. roster by coaching staff member
- University of Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo (3) – Kate Douglass (200 breast, 400 free relay), Alex Walsh (200 IM, 800 free relay), Emma Weyant (400 IM)
- University of Florida head coach Anthony Nesty (6) – Caeleb Dressel (50/100 free, 50/100 fly, relays), Katie Ledecky (400/800/1500 free, relays), Natalie Hinds (400 free relay), Bobby Finke (800/1500 free), Trey Freeman (400 free, 800 free relay), Kieran Smith (200/400 free, relays)
- Sandpipers of Nevada head coach Ron Aitken (3) – Katie Grimes (1500 free, 400 IM), Bella Sims (800 free relay), Claire Weinstein (200 free, relays)
- University of Texas head women’s coach Carol Capitani (1) – Leah Smith (postgrad, 200/400/800 free, 800 free relay)
- Ohio State head coach Bill Dorenkott (2) – Hunter Armstrong (50/100 back, 400 free relay, 400 medley relay), Charlie Clark (800/1500 free)
- Stanford women’s head coach Greg Meehan (2) – Regan Smith (100 back, 200 fly, relays), Torri Huske (50/100 free, 100 fly, relays)
- University of Texas head men’s coach Eddie Reese (5) – Coby Carrozza (800 free relay), Drew Kibler (200 free, 400 free relay, 800 free relay), Carson Foster (200/400 IM, 800 free relay), Shaine Casas (postgrad – 200 back), Charlie Swanson (postgrad – 200 breast)
- TAC Titans head coach Bruce Marchionda (1) – Claire Curzan (50/100 free, 50/100 fly, relays)
shes also swimming 100 back, u guys missed that out