Bruce Marchionda Added to U.S. Coaching Staff for 2022 World Championships

Bruce Marchionda, the head coach of the TAC Titans, was added as the 6th assistant coach for the U.S. team for the World Championships.

Marchionda is the personal coach of Claire Curzan, who is qualified for 4 individual events and at least two relays (possible four, including mixed events).

His original omission, combined with the U.S. only naming 5 assistants (rather than the traditional 6), raised a few eyebrows: coaches of athletes with big schedules like Curzan’s are often chosen for teams. USA Swimming says Marchionda wasn’t announced with the original group as they were waiting for a concrete commitment from Marchionda that he would attend – pointing to a simple timing issue with wanting to get the initial staff out on Sunday evening.

Marchionda has been on three previous USA National Team staffs: at the 2019 World Junior Championships, 2014 Short Course World Championships, and 2012 Short Course World Championships. Curzan is his second Olympic medalist: he also coached current TAC Titans assistant Claire Donahue, who won a medley relay gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Marchionda and Ron Aitken, head coach of the Sandpipers of Nevada, are the two assistant coaches from club teams, after none were chosen for the Olympics last year. They join head Texas men’s coach Eddie Reese, head Texas women’s coach Carol Capitani, head Stanford women’s coach Greg Meehan, and head Ohio State coach Bill Dorenkott as assistants. Florida head coach Anthony Nesty and Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo will lead the men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

