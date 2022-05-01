USA Swimming Names 5 Assistant Coaches for 2022 World Championships

USA Swimming has announced a group of 5 coaches who will serve as assistants for pool swimming at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships.

Along with the previously named head coaches of the women’s team (Todd DeSorbo) and men’s team (Anthony Nesty), the staff will include Ron Aitken, Carol Capitani, Bill Dorenkott, Greg Meehan, and Eddie Reese.

Unlike at the Olympics, the assistant coaches were not assigned to either a men’s or women’s team; rather they have just been named as assistants. That is in spite of the fact that three of the five assistant coaches (Capitani, Reese, and Meehan) coach single-gender teams. The staff will also be one smaller than we’ve seen in most recent years, with only 7 coaches instead of 8.

The staff includes one club coach, Ron Aitken, who is the head coach of the Sandpipers of Nevada. After putting three women on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team, Aitken was left off that staff.

This year, again with three women on the team (including newcomer and the youngest member of Team USA, 15-year old Claire Weinstein), he received his first international appointment.

The staff includes one female coach, Carol Capitani, who coaches the University of Texas women. She also coaches Texas post-grad Leah Smith, who made the team in two individual events and a relay. Only one other swimmer on the team, teenager Leah Hayes, swims for a team with a female head coach: the Fox Valley Park District Riptides are led by Nancy Hooper.

Current athletes on the U.S. roster by coaching staff member

University of Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo (3) – Kate Douglass (200 breast, 400 free relay), Alex Walsh (200 IM, 800 free relay), Emma Weyant (400 IM)

University of Florida head coach Anthony Nesty (6) – Caeleb Dressel (50/100 free, 50/100 fly, relays), Katie Ledecky (200/400/800/1500 free, relays), Natalie Hinds (400 free relay), Bobby Finke (800/1500 free), Trey Freeman (400 free, 800 free relay), Kieran Smith (200/400 free, relays)

Sandpipers of Nevada head coach Ron Aitken (3) – Katie Grimes (1500 free, 400 IM), Bella Sims (800 free relay), Claire Weinstein (200 free, relays)

University of Texas head women’s coach Carol Capitani (1) – Leah Smith (postgrad, 400/800 free, 800 free relay)

Ohio State head coach Bill Dorenkott (2) – Hunter Armstrong (50/100 back, 400 free relay, 400 medley relay), Charlie Clark (800/1500 free)

Stanford women’s head coach Greg Meehan (2) – Regan Smith (100 back, 200 fly, relays), Torri Huske (50/100 free, 100 fly, relays)

University of Texas head men’s coach Eddie Reese (3) – Coby Carrozza (800 free relay), Drew Kibler (200 free, 400 free relay, 800 free relay), Carson Foster (200/400 IM, 800 free relay), Shaine Casas (postgrad – 200 back)

One of the two Olympic head coaches Greg Meehan, who led the women’s team into Tokyo, will be on this year’s staff, albeit as an assistant. He has a new crew of swimmers in Torri Huske and Regan Smith as part of his group at Stanford. While both were Olympians in 2021, both are freshmen at Stanford and began training with Meehan this season. Another member of the team, Claire Curzan, will start at Stanford in the coming fall.

The head men’s coach from the Olympics Dave Durden is not on this year’s staff. He had two athletes qualify for the World Championships: Ryan Murphy, a Cal post-grad, in the 100 and 200 backstrokes, and Trenton Julian, who just completed his collegiate eligibility, qualified in the 200 fly and 800 free relay. Durden has been the head coach of every U.S. men’s World Championship staff since 2015 and was also an assistant in 2011.

For Ohio State head coach Bill Dorenkott, this is his biggest international U.S. appointment. Dorenkott has been the head coach of the women’s team at Ohio State since 2008 and the men’s team since 2017, when the programs combined under his leadership. At this meet, both of Ohio State’s qualifiers were men: Hunter Armstrong, who won the 100 back and set a World Record in the 50 back, is USA swimming’s new star. The other is Charlie Clark, a distance swimmer and just a freshman for the Buckeyes. Clark is a good swimmer – he’s the defending Big Ten Champion in the mile and has finished in 8th place at the last two NCAA Championship meets in that event – but this qualification was a huge leap forward for him. His top placement was 5th in the 1500 at last summer’s Olympic Trials.

This is a young staff by USA Swimming’s standards, and a relatively-novice international staff with the exceptions of Meehan and one other member: legendary University of Texas coach Eddie Reese.

After putting two swimmers on the Olympic team last year, Texas broke through for four at the World Championships this year. Three of those were expected: Carson Foster, Drew Kibler, and post-grad Shaine Casas. The fourth was a surprise: Coby Carrozza made the U.S. team in the 800 free relay. Reese’s accomplishments at the collegiate and international level are almost too long to name, and he has served on many U.S. coaching staffs in his 43 years at Texas. This is his first major U.S. staff since the 2017 World Championships.