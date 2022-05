World Trials are over, and the U.S has officially announced their roster for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. Now you can get to know the athletes by following them on social media including Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Get the latest updates from training camp and a firsthand look at their journeys to World Championships.

Team USA heads to Croatia for training camp on June 4th. World Championships begin June 18th.

WOMEN’S TEAM

MEN’S TEAM