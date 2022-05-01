USA Swimming Confirms 41 Swimmers for 2022 World Championships

USA Swimming has confirmed a roster of 41 athletes in pool swimming for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, with 21 women and 20 men headed to Budapest to represent the Stars & Stripes.

This is the smallest U.S. team for a primary international long course meet in a while. The 2019 World Championships roster, for example, had 22 women and 24 men. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic roster had 50 pool swimmers, in spite of there being fewer events at the Olympics (37) than the World Championships (42).

The United States has led the medals tables at each of the last 9 World Aquatics Championship meets, and while this year’s roster has many new faces, we don’t expect that to change: the countries with the 2nd-most medals from 2019, Australia, will be at reduced capacity without stars like Emma McKeon, Kyle Chalmers, and Ariarne Titmus, and the country 3rd-most total medals from 2019, Russia, has been barred from competing after invading neighboring Ukraine.

The U.S. has not yet confirmed who will get the second spot in many of the stroke 50s, though SwimSwam’s Robert Gibbs has put together a list of who should be entitled to those spots. USA Swimming also kept with its confusing tradition of listing relay entries for some athletes but not others. Who actually swims on relays at the World Championships is always the coaches’ final decision, with the exception of 6 swimmers who have no individual entries and therefore are required to swim relays: Mallory Comerford, Natalie Hinds, Bella Sims, Coby Carrozza, Ryan Held, and Justin Ress.

As is so often the case after the Olympics, this year’s roster has seen a youth movement. The team will have 7 teenagers on the women’s team this year, and no swimmer on either team in their 30s: the oldest athlete on the team is Nic Fink, just shy of his 29th birthday.

The pool swimming portion of the World Aquatics Championships will run from June 18-25 at the Danube Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Notes on the team

Team size: 41 (21 female, 20 male)

Youngest athlete*: Claire Weinstein – 15 years, three months and 17 days

Oldest athlete*: Nic Fink – 28 years, 11 months and 15 days

– 28 years, 11 months and 15 days Average age of men’s roster*: 23

Average age of women’s roster*: 21



Most-represented home state: California, five athletes

Total number of clubs represented: 36

Total number of universities represented: 15

First-time FINA World Championships (LCM) performers: 28

Athlete qualified in most individual events: Four athletes tied with four events – Michael Andrew, Claire Curzan, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky

*Age at start of the FINA World Championships on June 18.