USA Swimming Confirms 41 Swimmers for 2022 World Championships

USA Swimming has confirmed a roster of 41 athletes in pool swimming for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, with 21 women and 20 men headed to Budapest to represent the Stars & Stripes.

This is the smallest U.S. team for a primary international long course meet in a while. The 2019 World Championships roster, for example, had 22 women and 24 men. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic roster had 50 pool swimmers, in spite of there being fewer events at the Olympics (37) than the World Championships (42).

The United States has led the medals tables at each of the last 9 World Aquatics Championship meets, and while this year’s roster has many new faces, we don’t expect that to change: the countries with the 2nd-most medals from 2019, Australia, will be at reduced capacity without stars like Emma McKeon, Kyle Chalmers, and Ariarne Titmus, and the country 3rd-most total medals from 2019, Russia, has been barred from competing after invading neighboring Ukraine.

The U.S. has not yet confirmed who will get the second spot in many of the stroke 50s, though SwimSwam’s Robert Gibbs has put together a list of who should be entitled to those spots. USA Swimming also kept with its confusing tradition of listing relay entries for some athletes but not others. Who actually swims on relays at the World Championships is always the coaches’ final decision, with the exception of 6 swimmers who have no individual entries and therefore are required to swim relays: Mallory Comerford, Natalie Hinds, Bella Sims, Coby Carrozza, Ryan Held, and Justin Ress.

As is so often the case after the Olympics, this year’s roster has seen a youth movement. The team will have 7 teenagers on the women’s team this year, and no swimmer on either team in their 30s: the oldest athlete on the team is Nic Fink, just shy of his 29th birthday.

The pool swimming portion of the World Aquatics Championships will run from June 18-25 at the Danube Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Notes on the team

  • Team size: 41 (21 female, 20 male)
  • Youngest athlete*: Claire Weinstein – 15 years, three months and 17 days
  • Oldest athlete*: Nic Fink – 28 years, 11 months and 15 days
  • Average age of men’s roster*: 23
  • Average age of women’s roster*: 21
  • Most-represented home state: California, five athletes
  • Total number of clubs represented: 36
  • Total number of universities represented: 15
  • First-time FINA World Championships (LCM) performers: 28
  • Athlete qualified in most individual events: Four athletes tied with four events – Michael Andrew, Claire Curzan, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky

*Age at start of the FINA World Championships on June 18.

2022 FINA World Championships Roster [image]
Women
Name Age Event(s) Hometown Club College Affiliation*
Phoebe Bacon 19 200 BK Chevy Chase, Md. Nation’s Capital Swim Club/Wisconsin Aquatics Wisconsin, ‘24
Katharine Berkoff 21 50 BK Missoula, Mont. Missoula Aquatic Club/NC State NC State, ‘23
Erika Brown 23 50 FR; 4×100 FR-R Modesto, Calif. Tennessee Aquatics Tennessee, ‘20
Mallory Comerford 24 4×100 FR-R Kalamazoo, Mich. Cardinal Aquatics Louisville, ‘19
Claire Curzan 17 100 FR; 50/100 FL; 100 BK Cary, N.C. TAC Titans ^Stanford, ‘26
Kate Douglass 20 200 BR; 4×100 FR-R Pelham, N.Y. University of Virginia Virginia, ‘23
Hali Flickinger 27 200 FL; 4×200 FR-R York, Pa. Sun Devil Swimming Georgia, ‘17
Katie Grimes 16 1500 FR; 400 IM Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada N/A
Leah Hayes 16 200 IM Sugar Grove, Ill. Fox Valley Park District Riptides N/A
Natalie Hinds 28 4×100 FR-R Midland, Texas Gator Swim Club Florida, ‘16
Torri Huske 19 50/100 FR; 100 FL Arlington, Va. Stanford University Stanford, ‘25
Lilly King 25 50/100/200 BR Evansville, Ind. Newburgh Sea Creatures/Greater Evansville Aquatic Team Indiana, ‘19
Annie Lazor 27 100 BR Beverly Hills, Mich. Indiana Swim Club/Mission Viejo Nadadores Ohio State/Auburn, ‘16
Katie Ledecky 25 200/400/800/1500 FR Bethesda, Md. Nation’s Captial/Gator Swim Club Stanford, ‘20
Bella Sims 17 4×200 FR-R Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada N/A
Leah Smith 27 400/800 FR; 4×200 FR-R Pittsburgh, Pa. Longhorn Aquatics Virginia, ‘17
Regan Smith 20 100 BK; 200 FL Lakeville, Minn. Stanford University Stanford, ‘25
Alex Walsh 20 200 IM; 4×200 FR-R Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Aquatic Club/University of Virginia Virginia, ‘24
Claire Weinstein 15 200 FR Port Jefferson, N.Y. Sandpipers of Nevada N/A
Emma Weyant 20 400 IM Sarasota, Fla. Sarasota Sharks Virginia, ‘25
Rhyan White 22 200 BK Herriman, Utah University of Alabama/WFFM Alabama, ‘22
Men
Name Age Event(s) Hometown Club College Affiliation*
Michael Andrew 23 50 FR; 50/100 BR; 100 FL Encinitas, Calif. MA Swim Academy N/A
Hunter Armstrong 21 50/100 BK; 4×100 FR-R Dover, Ohio The Ohio State University Ohio State, ‘24
Coby Carrozza 21 4×200 FR-R Austin, Texas University of Texas Texas, ‘24
Shaine Casas 22 200 BK McAllen, Texas Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Charlie Clark 20 800/1500 FR Sandusky, Ohio The Ohio State University/Vacationland Swim Club Ohio State, ‘24
Brooks Curry 21 100 FR Atlanta, Ga. Louisiana State University LSU, ‘23
Caeleb Dressel 25 50/100 FR; 50/100 FL Green Cove Springs, Fla. Gator Swim Club Florida, ‘18
Nic Fink 28 100/200 BR Morristown, N.J. Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club Georgia, ‘15
Bobby Finke 22 800/1500 FR Clearwater, Fla. Gator Swim Club Florida, ‘22
Carson Foster 20 200/400 IM; 4×200 FR-R Cincinnati, Ohio University of Texas/Mason Manta Rays Texas, ‘24
Trey Freeman 22 400 FR; 4×200 FR-R Emigration Canyon, Utah University of Florida/Baylor Swim Club Florida, ‘23
Ryan Held 26 4×100 FR-R Springfield, Ill. NYAC/Sun Devil Swimming NC State, ‘18
Trenton Julian 23 200 FL; 4×200 FR-R Glendale, Calif. Rose Bowl Aquatics Cal-Berkeley, ‘21
Chase Kalisz 28 200/400 IM Baltimore, Md. Athens Bulldog Swim Club Georgia, ‘17
Drew Kibler 22 200 FR; 4×100 FR-R Carmel, Ind. University of Texas Texas, ‘22
Ryan Murphy 26 100/200 BK Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif. California Aquatics Cal-Berkeley, ‘17
Justin Ress 24 4×100 FR-R Cary, N.C. Wolfpack Elite NC State, ‘15
Kieran Smith 22 200/400 FR Ridgefield, Conn. Ridgefield Aquatic Club/University of Florida Florida, ‘22
Charlie Swanson 24 200 BR Richmond, Va. Club Wolverine Michigan, ‘21
Luca Urlando 20 200 FL Sacramento, Calif. University of Georgia/DART Swimming – Davis Georgia, ‘24

 

Swimswam follower
2 seconds ago

Huske is in 4 events also
50/100 free
50/100 fly

Notanyswimmer
39 minutes ago

Really wish they’d get rid of the mixed 4×100 free event. There’s little intrigue and it only tires out sprinters who already have jam-packed schedules. Perhaps Team USA should give Dressel, Curzan, and Huske a rest and have others swim that relay. After all, any guy who can swim a 48 flat start or even 49 can probably split 47 or better.

Noah
Reply to  Notanyswimmer
25 minutes ago

The relay doesn’t become much slower either except for Dressel. Held/Curry are good for 47s and any of the girls can split 53.mids which is only a couple tenths slower than Curzan/Huske

SwimFan
Reply to  Noah
20 minutes ago

Curzan/Huske/Brown and Hinds have all been 53 low or :52 on rolling starts

