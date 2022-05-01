2022 U.S. Trials: SwimSwam Pick’ems Contest Final Results

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

In this post we’ll be looking at the final scores from the SwimSwam Pick’em contest for the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials. You’ll see two tables below, one which will show the scores from day 5 of the meet, and another which will show the scores from day 1, day 2, day 3, day 4, and day 5, as well as the overall total scores.

If you rolled with the Sandpipers of Nevada in the women’s 1500, you were probably in really good shape yesterday. Of course, Katie Ledecky won the event, something nearly every contestant picked. Behind her Katie Grimes, Bella Sims, and Claire Weinstein took 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. As was the case with the other days, there were several “gimmies” on the final day of the meet. Those included Ledecky winning the women’s 1500, B0bby Finke in the men’s 800 free, and Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 50 free.

The women’s 50 free, on the other hand, presented quite a curveball. Our entrants selected Claire Curzan as the favorite to win the event, with Abbey Weitzeil as the most selected #2 finisher. Curzan would go on to finish 3rd in finals, while Weitzeil would finish outside the top 4.

We had a tie for 1st on fay 5, between screen name “Baba Samaki” and “medicalswammer”, both of whom scored 81 points on the final day of the meet. Congrats!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As for the overall winner, “Swimfan210_” remained on top, scoring a total of 459 points across the 5-day competition. They were great on all 5 days, finishing 27th on day 1, 17th on day 2, 41st on day 3, 1st on day 4, and 15th on day 5. When all was said and done, “Swimfan210_” scored 8 more points than runner-up “Troyy”, who was leading the competition through day 3. Troyy ended up 2nd overall, with 451 points. There was a huge gap between 2nd and 3rd.